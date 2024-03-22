DR STEVEN R FOX, AN ICON IN COSMETIC DENTISTRY INVITED AS THE DISTINGUISHED SPEAKER AT THE EURO CONGRESS
THE INVITATION TO SPEAK AT THE CONFERENCE ' NEW CHALLENGES AND CURRENT TRENDS IN DENTAL AND ORAL HEALTH STATES, " THAT WE ARE CONFIDENT THAT DR FOX'S INSIGHTS WILL INSPIRE AND ENGAGE THE PARTICIPANTS. "DR FOX CAN PROVIDE INVALUABLE INSIGHTS AS ATTENDEES HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO BENEFIT FROM HIS EXPERTISE"
About Dr. Fox:
Widely viewed as an icon in the dental profession and credited for revolutionizing oral care on a global basis, Dr. Fox has collaborated with the U.S. government and the American Dental Association to develop and commercialize many of the products used in oral care today. He is the only doctor in New York City who taught cosmetic dentistry, and served on the faculties of the Harvard School of Dental Medicine The NYU School of Dentistry, as an officer of Harvard University and on a tech board at The University of Pennsylvania. The author of the book "Dentistry in the 21st Century" and an accomplished business entrepreneur, Dr. Fox has frequently appeared on national and international television programming such as CNBC, Fox News and CNN; and has been featured in hundreds of newspapers and magazines, including The Wall Street Journal and Forbes Magazine.
As Founder, CEO and Chairman of Enamelon, Inc., he helped to pioneer the first technology to re-mineralize tooth structure with liquid calcium, spearheaded its creation as an over-the-counter product and took the company public on a national stock exchange, raising $70 million over an 8-year period. Recognized for his groundbreaking work in advancing oral care, Dr. Fox is the recipient of the United States Senate Medal of Freedom and the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, in addition to owning and operating New York City's premier cosmetic dentistry practice.
