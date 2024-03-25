CorporateSunsetting.com Announces Revolutionary Service to Shut Down a Company
USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CorporateSunsetting.com, the better way to shut down a company, today announced the launch of its service. The service enables the easy disposal of an unwanted company.
Shutting down a company is never an easy decision. The current process is painful. Dissolving a company takes significant time, money, and can cause a great deal of distress.
There are more than 150 million startups worldwide - 90% will fail. [https://www.demandsage.com/startup-statistics/]
Corporate Sunsetting has developed the easiest and most cost-effective method of company dissolution available. Different than simply automating the traditional methods of corporate shutdown, Corporate Sunsetting employs a employs a groundbreaking and highly effective method involving the automated acquisition of the company, including all of its liabilities. The service encompasses all industries and sizes - from Silicon Valley startups and traditional Mom & Pop stores to large international corporations.
Corporate Sunsetting is excited to join a select few teams working to solve this difficult problem, including simpleclosure.com and startuphq.com.
Corporate Sunsetting’s current referral partners include notable accounting and law firms, as well as various national and international entrepreneurial groups. The team is currently exploring partnership requests from several top-tier venture capital firms.
For more information, visit https://CorporateSunsetting.com.
About CorporateSunsetting.com:
Shutting down a company can be difficult and costly. Utilizing an automated acquisition model, CorporateSunsetting.com enables dissolution of the unwanted company quickly and easily. Developed by Silicon Valley technology entrepreneurs who faced these problems first-hand, the company can be fully disposed of in just minutes at a fraction of the cost of alternative methods.
Learn more at https://CorporateSunsetting.com.
Contacts
info@corporatesunsetting.com
Christos Papadopoulos
Shutting down a company is never an easy decision. The current process is painful. Dissolving a company takes significant time, money, and can cause a great deal of distress.
There are more than 150 million startups worldwide - 90% will fail. [https://www.demandsage.com/startup-statistics/]
Corporate Sunsetting has developed the easiest and most cost-effective method of company dissolution available. Different than simply automating the traditional methods of corporate shutdown, Corporate Sunsetting employs a employs a groundbreaking and highly effective method involving the automated acquisition of the company, including all of its liabilities. The service encompasses all industries and sizes - from Silicon Valley startups and traditional Mom & Pop stores to large international corporations.
Corporate Sunsetting is excited to join a select few teams working to solve this difficult problem, including simpleclosure.com and startuphq.com.
Corporate Sunsetting’s current referral partners include notable accounting and law firms, as well as various national and international entrepreneurial groups. The team is currently exploring partnership requests from several top-tier venture capital firms.
For more information, visit https://CorporateSunsetting.com.
About CorporateSunsetting.com:
Shutting down a company can be difficult and costly. Utilizing an automated acquisition model, CorporateSunsetting.com enables dissolution of the unwanted company quickly and easily. Developed by Silicon Valley technology entrepreneurs who faced these problems first-hand, the company can be fully disposed of in just minutes at a fraction of the cost of alternative methods.
Learn more at https://CorporateSunsetting.com.
Contacts
info@corporatesunsetting.com
Christos Papadopoulos
Corporate Sunsetting
email us here