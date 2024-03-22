Empowered by Europe: stories of resilience and ambition

Authors: Natalia Tchamiashvili and Sopio Kortiashvili

For young Georgian women like me, International Women’s Day has provided the perfect opportunity to celebrate three amazing young female role models from our country, whose lives have been transformed by European Union (EU) programmes. Their journeys showcase the power of education, opportunity, and their own unwavering spirits, in overcoming challenges and achieving their dreams.

Taking risks and embracing dreams: Keto Karkashadze’s journey

Keto Karkashadze is an inspiration, a testament to the power of believing in oneself. Despite initial anxieties about studying abroad, Keto embraced the challenge with the motto, ‘the most effective way to do it, is to do it.’

Her journey began with a Facebook group called W4W (Women For Women), through which she discovered an opportunity for the EaP European School in Tbilisi, offering EU scholarships to students from the six Eastern partner countries for an IB Diploma Programme with a focus on European Studies. Though faced with the uncertainty of studying in English and in a different environment, Keto believed that “life is all about taking risks. If you never take a risk, you will never achieve your dreams”. Fuelled by this determination, she set herself goals and prepared for the challenge.

Her hard work paid off and she gained an international baccalaureate diploma, which in turn led to a scholarship in Legal Studies and Political Science at Manhattanville College in New York. But for Keto, living abroad hasn’t just been about academics, it has instilled resilience and empathy, and broadened her worldview. Even the challenges of the pandemic couldn’t dampen her spirits. Keto believes the experience has transformed her, revealing a newfound confidence and a determination to pursue human rights law.

Empowered by the EU and her own unwavering spirit, Keto now dreams of attending law school and championing social justice worldwide. Her story is a powerful example of the transformative power of taking risks and believing in oneself.

Finding support and building a future: Mariam Topchiashvili’s path

Mariam Topchiashvili has always sought to extract the maximum support possible from available resources. Through her university, she discovered the Erasmus exchange programmes and joined the ‘EU Neighbours East, Young European Ambassadors’ network.

“I needed guidance,” Mariam recalls, “but I overcame this challenge by asking to share experiences with other alumni and through EU platforms that provide tips and information.”

This is how she landed a place on the prestigious Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s programme, a scholarship which funds co-ordinated international study programmes with participating international universities. Through Erasmus Mundus, Mariam has recently completed a combined MA in Women’s and Gender Studies – GEMMA at the universities of York in the United Kingdom and Bologna in Italy. This two-year postgraduate study programme enables students to study at two different European universities and take part in internships all over the world.

Mariam believes that participation in the GEMMA programme has profoundly impacted her education and career prospects, not to mention the way it has enhanced her personal life and overall well-being, through the diverse global friendships it has helped her to foster. She is now confident about pursuing a career in gender studies and equality advocacy, or working for an NGO focused on women’s rights.

From a whisper to a roaring voice: Mariam Japaridze’s story

Mariam Japaridze’s childhood was shaped by societal limitations that whispered doubt. Yet a fire burned brightly within her, a yearning to defy expectations and become a beacon of change. To begin with, the lack of opportunities felt like an insurmountable wall, but then came a spark of hope from the EU.

Mariam had already been involved in Erasmus+ projects over several years. Her role as a Young European Ambassador had also helped her to grow and gain confidence. But it was an EU4Youth Scholarship to study at the College of Europe that truly transformed her life. Although the language barrier loomed large, Mariam’s determination was unwavering.

The College of Europe in Natolin, Poland, became a catalyst for Mariam’s transformation, when she gained a scholarship for an Advanced Masters of Arts in European Interdisciplinary Studies. Engaging with European leaders, scholars, and experts broadened her horizons. Conferences, activities, and study trips exposed her to a kaleidoscope of perspectives, further fuelling her academic and professional development. The most profound impact, however, came from the deep and ongoing friendships forged with future European leaders, a testament to the unifying power of connection.

Today, Mariam stands empowered, her vision forever altered. Her dream is to contribute to a brighter European future for Georgia by fostering its growth and path towards reform and subsequent EU membership. She burns with a passion to empower other women, urging them to challenge societal norms, embrace opportunities, and become agents of positive change.

While all three women faced restrictions and societal pressures, their experiences highlight the diverse opportunities offered by the various EU programmes. Keto discovered her path through social media, while Mariam Japaridze and Mariam Topchishvili found theirs through established programmes. Regardless of the entry point, the EU provided them with the support, and resources they needed to break down social and economic barriers and reach their full potential.

These inspiring stories share a powerful message: EU programmes are making a real difference in the lives of women. They empower them to challenge norms, embrace opportunities, and become agents of change.

Here are some key takeaways for all women facing similar challenges:

• Believe in yourself: You are capable of overcoming obstacles and achieving your goals.

• Seek support: Surround yourself with a network of friends, mentors, and allies.

• Embrace opportunities: Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone.

• Utilise available resources: The EU and similar organisations offer a wealth of support.