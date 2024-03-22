EIB approves new support for repair and rehabilitation of more than 11,500 war-damaged apartments across Ukraine

On 21 March, the Board of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB) approved €5.5 billion of new financing to spur business investment, harness clean energy, upgrade schools, expand sustainable transport and fight forest fires.

This also includes €230 million financing to rebuild war-damaged homes across Ukraine.

The EIB Board agreed new support for the repair and rehabilitation of more than 11,500 war-damaged apartments across Ukraine as part of the continuous support for the Ukrainian Government’s National Recovery Plan and in line with the EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative.

The funding will be used to repair war-damaged buildings so that people can return to their homes, reduce fuel costs and improve energy efficiency, and modernise housing for internally displaced persons.

The initiative is coordinated with the World Bank and the German Organisation for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Find out more

Press release