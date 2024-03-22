Beloci water mill restored in Moldova with EU and UNDP support

A water mill dating from the late 19th century has been restored with the support of the EU-funded Confidence Building Measures Programme, implemented by UNDP Moldova.

Selected through a public competition and conducted by the EU and UNDP in 2020, the mill is one of the ten cultural historical sites on both banks of the Nistru river that benefit from restoration and conservation works.

The Beloci mill is the biggest mill in the region. When it was in operation, it produced several types of flour.

Thanks to restoration and conservation works, the mill will be protected from adverse weather conditions and will last for at least another 20-30 years. The area around the mill, by the Beloci river, has also been landscaped.

“We could attract tourists to come here. The mill is intriguing, since it was built without any metal or cement, any nails, just stone on stone. For that period, it’s a great construction. The original equipment is still in place and serves as museum exhibits,” said Alexander Maleandra, the owner of the water mill.

Find out more

Press release