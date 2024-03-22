Unveiling 'Entrepreneurs in the Spotlight': Empowering Visionaries to Shape Tomorrow's Success Stories

Ambassador Suzan Johnson Cook of Global Black Women's Chamber Wayne Angel of Franchise Angels, LLC Sharon Ragin CPA, LLC

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC, they are enthusiastic advocates for amplifying the voices of entrepreneurs who are reshaping industries and driving change. Their platform, "Entrepreneurs in The Spotlight," serves as a dedicated showcase celebrating the remarkable journeys of these trailblazers, ensuring they receive the recognition they deserve. The CEO of this organization, Glenna Gonzalez, firmly believes that every entrepreneur has a story worth sharing, and they are on a mission to provide them with the visibility and support they need to thrive. Through compelling profiles and insightful features, they illuminate the diverse and inspiring narratives behind today's business leaders. In fact, the website for this up-and-coming blog is www.glennagonzalez.com.

Joining their dynamic community unlocks unparalleled exposure, connection, and growth opportunities. Whether seeking inspiration, collaboration, or simply eager to share one's own entrepreneurial journey, "Entrepreneurs in The Spotlight" offers a vibrant stage to highlight stories and connect with a global audience of fellow enthusiasts, investors, and collaborators. Embracing the spirit of entrepreneurship with JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting means being part of a movement dedicated to celebrating innovation, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of success. Together, they aim to redefine the future and inspire generations to come!

Ambassador Suzan Johnson Cook

CEO, Global Black Women's Chamber of Commerce

As a third-generation business owner, she stands at the helm of the only global professional speakers bureau led by a Black woman, Charisma Speakers. The visionary behind the Global Black Women’s Chamber of Commerce, she passionately pursues her mission to empower a global workforce of women. With unyielding determination, the organization has evolved into a thriving network, fostering dreams, and building connections for countless foreign entrepreneurs. Together, they continue to craft a narrative of female empowerment.

A White House Fellow from the classes of ’93 and ’94, Ambassador Sujay has served alongside two U.S. Presidents, three members of the Cabinet, providing expertise as a faith advisor and domestic and foreign policy analyst. She proudly holds membership in the distinguished Renaissance Weekend and DELTA SIGMA THETA Sorority. Known for her exciting, energetic, impactful, interesting, inspirational, informative, and insightful interviews and speeches, she is also a TV commentator and columnist for the Huffington Post and Thrive Global.

Wayne Angel

Owner of Franchise Angels, LLC

As a franchise consultant Wayne Angel helps folks find, evaluate and fund small business opportunities across the US and Canada. Recently he has placed clients in Food Service, Health & Wellness, Staffing, Home Services, Retail, Commercial Cleaning and Vending businesses. Wayne’s firsthand approach allows him to thoughtfully find the right business outcome for each individual client.

With a background as a Civil Engineer holding an MBA degree, Wayne is equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary for strategic decision-making. Additionally, he holds a real estate license in the state of Georgia, further enhancing his ability to navigate and contribute to the real estate and home services landscape.

Sharon Ragin

CEO of Sharon Ragin CPA, LLC

Sharon Ragin, a Certified Public Accountant, and a Certified Forensic Examiner with a Master’s in Taxation, is an inspiring motivator and influential entrepreneur. Sharon holds licenses as a CPA, realtor, and insurance agent and has diverse titles. A proud alum of Georgia State University, where she earned her Master of Taxation, she also holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Maryland, College Park. Leveraging over four decades of experience and extensive education, Sharon collaborates with small business owners locally and nationally to help them reach their financial goals.

As the CEO of Sharon Ragin CPA, LLC. in Conyers, Georgia, Sharon has forged a strong reputation for delivering high-quality accounting, tax, and consulting services to Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, churches, non-profit organizations, and individuals. Beyond her professional endeavors, Sharon’s legacy is marked by her commitment to providing entrepreneurship, education, and life skills resources to impact families positively. She passionately believes in the transformative power of entrepreneurship and education, considering them keys to a better life. Actively involved in her community, Sharon founded the Soaring Eagles Training and Development Corporation, a 501c(3) tax-exempt organization dedicated to empowering women and youth locally, nationally, and internationally. The organization offers financial resources, paid internships, tuition assistance, and life skill resources to students pursuing post-secondary accounting and finance degrees.

As "Entrepreneurs in The Spotlight" unveils its featured entrepreneurs for this month, we invite you to join us in celebrating their remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication. These trailblazers embody the essence of entrepreneurship, demonstrating resilience, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Their stories serve as a testament to the power of vision and perseverance in shaping the future of business. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our featured entrepreneurs and express our gratitude for allowing us to share their inspiring journeys with the world. As we continue to spotlight our community's diverse talents and stories, we look forward to inspiring countless others to embark on their own entrepreneurial adventures. Join us in applauding these exceptional individuals and stay tuned for more captivating stories from what will eventually be hundreds of "Entrepreneurs in The Spotlight." See more profiles here: https://glennagonzalez.com/profiles/