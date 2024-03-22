HGTV's House Hunters featured Tulsa's New Homeowner, Inspirational Speaker, Tanisha Shaneé
Tulsa is featured in latest House Hunters episode with inspirational speaker, Tanisha ShaneéTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Renowned Inspirational Speaker Tanisha Shaneé to Appear on HGTV's House Hunters S247 Episode 13 "From NYC to OK"
Tanisha Shaneé, a highly sought-after inspirational speaker, author, and advocate for lifestyle and personal development, is set to captivate audiences with her appearance on the latest episode of HGTV's House Hunters S247, titled "From NYC to OK." The episode aired on Sunday, March 17th.
As an influential figure in the realm of self-empowerment and growth, Tanisha Shaneé brings her unique perspective and infectious energy to the screen, guiding viewers through the journey of finding the perfect home in Tulsa after relocating from Brooklyn, New York. Her insightful commentary and uplifting presence promise to inspire audiences as they witness the excitement and challenges of the house-hunting process. Tanisha wants to inspire people to give a medium city like Tulsa a chance especially if their current hometown does not resonate with them.
"House Hunters is a perfect platform for Tanisha because as an inspirational speaker, she inspires people to open their eyes to life outside of the big city to find the lifestyle meant for them – whether it is Tulsa or another city," said Tinikea Williams, Tanisha’s sister and house hunting partner on House Hunters. "Her dynamic personality and empowering message align perfectly with the spirit of House Hunters, and I believe her presence will resonate deeply with their audience seeking change."
Tanisha Shaneé's passion for helping others achieve their full potential has earned her widespread acclaim, making her a natural fit for a show like House Hunters, where the quest for a dream home parallels the pursuit of personal fulfillment and happiness. Through her engaging storytelling and motivational wisdom, she encourages viewers to embrace change, step out of their comfort zones, and pursue their dreams fearlessly. Tanisha has been featured on multiple platforms such as Cosmopolitan, Huffington Post, Vice, WebMD, Prevention, and many others inspiring the masses through her various teachings and testimonies (from healing after miscarriages, finding her purpose during her single season, etc.).
