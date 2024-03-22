Recreational harvest of Atlantic greater amberjack closes April 1

The recreational harvest of greater amberjack in Atlantic state waters will close on April 1 and remain closed through April 30.

Last year, the FWC Commission approved a rule to establish an April recreational spawning season closure consistent with the current commercial closure. The new rule went into effect in late 2023, following the implementation of consistent regulations for adjacent Atlantic federal waters.

Cooperative greater amberjack management between Atlantic state and federal waters helps to provide additional harvest opportunities, conservation benefits and help ensure the stock remains sustainable for the future.

For current recreational amberjack regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations”, then select “Reef Fish” and “Amberjack.”