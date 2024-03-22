Revolutionizing Spatial Computing: DAS Labs Launches Product to Bring Next-Gen Machine Learning to VR/AR Headsets
Bringing advanced machine learning capabilities to these devices allows us to develop applications that can improve - and protect - human life in a way that wasn’t previously imaginable.”RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cutting-edge augmented reality and machine learning development company DAS Labs is innovating the way organizations can utilize spatial computing headsets with a new product: DAS AI Mesh.
This product allows developers to ethically circumvent restrictions to devices’ camera feeds set in place by manufacturers, drastically increasing the potential use cases for these technologies.
Manufacturers of many recently-released headsets have highly restricted developers’ access to their camera feeds, citing concerns about user privacy as their reasoning. This move has left developers confused, as the restrictions severely inhibit these headsets’ applications, and the smartphones produced by those same companies don’t feature those limitations.
DAS AI Mesh restores developers’ computer vision capabilities by creating a mesh network of information, integrating data from various sources to create a cohesive and rich AR experience without directly infringing upon the camera feed restrictions.
The product is already being used with Microsoft's HoloLens and Apple’s Vision Pro by enterprise organizations to monitor laboratory radiation levels and protect workers in potentially risky environments. Additionally, city tourism departments are using it to enhance their visitors’ outdoor recreation experiences.
“With DAS AI Mesh, we’ve taken good pieces of equipment and made them great. Bringing advanced machine learning capabilities to these devices allows us to develop applications that can improve - and protect - human life in a way that wasn’t previously imaginable.”
Michael Dykier, DAS Labs Founder and CEO
Organizations interested in utilizing the DAS AI Mesh machine learning and spatial computing solution for their own applications can learn more and contact DAS Labs via their website.
About DAS Labs: DAS Labs' team of augmented reality and machine learning experts removes roadblocks to help clients realize their vision. They specialize in developing applications for healthcare, government, gaming, and outdoor recreation to deliver breakthrough solutions for clients.
For more information about the DAS AI Mesh product launch, please contact Michael Dykier at michael@dasxr.ai.
