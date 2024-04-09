Malvern Panalytical launches Revontium, the world’s first compact XRF system
High-performance, small-footprint instrument set to revolutionize elemental analysis
Revontium provides powerful elemental analysis in a compact format. Its ease of use, analytical rigor, and low cost will benefit the market. I’m keen to seeing how and where our customers will use it.”ALMELO, NETHERLANDS, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malvern Panalytical today announces the launch of Revontium, the world’s first compact XRF spectrometer, at Analytica Munich. This new instrument delivers powerful elemental analysis with outstanding ease of use in a compact 0.4 m2 footprint, for the optimal balance between precision and efficiency. Revontium offers an alternative to 1-2 kW floor-standing systems, delivering high-quality, repeatable results at a reduced cost of ownership and environmental impact. Together, these benefits are set to open new possibilities for elemental analysis across multiple industries.
— Dr. Lieven Kempenaers PhD, Product Manager XRF - Malvern Panalytical
X-ray fluorescence (XRF) is a well-established, non-destructive technology for elemental analysis, with a number of gains over techniques such as inductively coupled plasma spectroscopy (ICP) and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). However, large, floor-standing wavelength-dispersive (WDXRF) instruments can be both energy- and cost-intensive. Revontium is the only XRF spectrometer on the market delivering comparable results and data quality to these larger instruments, at a significantly reduced footprint.
Revontium’s cost of ownership is more than 25% lower than that of WDXRF, AAS, and ICP instruments, due to its reduced need for consumables, and simpler maintenance and sample preparation requirements. Unlike ICP, Revontium needs fewer consumables such as acids and high-purity gases, requires no daily calibration, and analyzes samples in ambient conditions. Unlike high-powered WDXRF instruments, there are no external chiller requirements and associated costs, thanks to internal cooling in the Revontium system. Its power consumption is only 250 watts per hour, compared with 2,000 watts per hour for traditional WDXRF. Together with its small footprint and lack of need for a helium or vacuum pump, Revontium is the most sustainable and practical yet powerful option for elemental analysis.
Revontium helps organizations across a variety of industries comply with increasingly stringent environmental regulations and remain compliant with test methods such as ASTM and ISO. This will be beneficial for users working in cement, mining & minerals, and polymer plants. It also opens new possibilities for elemental analysis in the pharmaceutical sector, either as an alternative to ICP or AAS or as a complementary technique. In addition, after non-destructive XRF analysis using Revontium, the same sample can still be measured using ICP, AAS, XRD, or other methods if required.
Dr. Lieven Kempenaers PhD, Product Manager XRF - Malvern Panalytical said: “Revontium provides our customers with powerful elemental analysis in a compact format. I’m particularly looking forward to seeing how and where our customers will use Revontium. Its ease of use, analytical rigor, and low cost of ownership will deliver benefits across the market. Of course, our team is ready to support customers in getting the most out of Revontium. We’re here to help!”
Mark Fleiner, President - Malvern Panalytical, added: “Revontium expands our comprehensive offering in the XRF instrument market. Compared to the next best alternative, this instrument strikes the optimal balance of precision and efficiency, which means more added value for the user. With Revontium, Malvern Panalytical is opening up endless possibilities for elemental analysis, even in industries where XRF hasn’t traditionally been used.”
About Malvern Panalytical
We draw on the power of our analytical instruments and services to make the invisible visible and the impossible possible. Through the chemical, physical, and structural analysis of materials, our high-precision analytical systems support our customers in creating a better world. We help them improve everything from the energies that power us and the materials we build with, to the medicines that cure us and the foods we enjoy. We partner with many of the world’s biggest companies, universities, and research organizations. They value us not only for the power of our solutions, but also for the depth of our expertise, collaboration, and integrity. We are committed to Net Zero in our own operations by 2030 and in our total value chain by 2040. This is woven into the fabric of our business, and we help our employees and customers think about their part in creating a healthier, cleaner, and more productive world. With over 2300 employees, we serve the world, and we are part of Spectris plc, the world-leading precision measurement group.
We are Malvern Panalytical. We’re BIG on small.™
Lisa Newey-Keane
Malvern Panalytical
+44 1684 581126
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube