TennCare Fraud Investigation Leads to Arrest of Social Worker

PARIS – An investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Paris woman.

In January 2020, TBI received information from the TennCare Office of Program Integrity (OPI) regarding suspected TennCare fraud involving a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that between September 2017 and January 2020, Sherry Pritchett, while working at her clinic in Paris known as Professional Counseling and Medical Associates as well as Professional Counseling Services of Tennessee, had allegedly billed TennCare for services that were not provided. Additionally, Pritchett is accused of billing TennCare for more expensive procedures than what was provided to patients.

On March 15th, Pritchett (DOB: 5/7/61) was taken into custody and booked into the Henry County Jail on a count of TennCare Fraud. She is currently free on a $25,000 bond.

The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $8,983,614.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2023-2024. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,994,538.25 for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, is funded by the State of Tennessee.