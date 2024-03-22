Submit Release
News Search

There were 455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,164 in the last 365 days.

TennCare Fraud Investigation Leads to Arrest of Social Worker

PARIS – An investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Paris woman.

In January 2020, TBI received information from the TennCare Office of Program Integrity (OPI) regarding suspected TennCare fraud involving a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.  During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that between September 2017 and January 2020, Sherry Pritchett, while working at her clinic in Paris known as Professional Counseling and Medical Associates as well as Professional Counseling Services of Tennessee, had allegedly billed TennCare for services that were not provided.  Additionally, Pritchett is accused of billing TennCare for more expensive procedures than what was provided to patients.

On March 15th, Pritchett (DOB: 5/7/61) was taken into custody and booked into the Henry County Jail on a count of TennCare Fraud.  She is currently free on a $25,000 bond.

The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $8,983,614.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2023-2024. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,994,538.25 for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

Related

You just read:

TennCare Fraud Investigation Leads to Arrest of Social Worker

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more