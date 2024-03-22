Submit Release
News Search

There were 455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,162 in the last 365 days.

Withdrawn application: Orencia, 19/02/2024

Based on the review of the information and the company’s response to the Agency’s questions, at the time of the withdrawal, the Agency had some concerns, and its provisional opinion was that Orencia could not have been authorised for the prevention of acute graft-versus-host-disease.

The main study did not show that Orencia prevented severe, acute graft-versus host disease. Although there appeared to be an initial benefit, this decreased over time. Furthermore, there were uncertainties about whether Orencia may have a negative effect on the risk of chronic (long-term) graft-versus-host disease compared with placebo. In addition, there were uncertainties regarding the long-term effectiveness of Orencia in preventing graft-versus-host disease due to the limited follow-up of patients in the main study (i.e. after 180 days).

Therefore, at the time of the withdrawal, the Agency’s opinion was that the benefits of Orencia in the prevention of acute graft-versus-host-disease did not outweigh its risks.

You just read:

Withdrawn application: Orencia, 19/02/2024

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more