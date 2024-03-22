CHC WELLBEING HIRES CHRIS CORCORAN AS NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHC Wellbeing is pleased to announce that Chris Corcoran has joined the company as its new Executive Vice President of Sales. In this role, Corcoran will oversee new sales efforts for the company, expanding CHC’s market share across the U.S. to meet sales growth objectives.
Corcoran brings over 10 years of experience in the healthcare industry, with a strong focus on public health. He recently served as the Director of Corporate Health at Vista Medical Center in Illinois where he managed the day-to-day operations of its multiple regional clinics. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University of Chicago.
“We’re thrilled to bring Chris into our organization,” said Dr. Patrick Angelo Jr., CEO and Founder of CHC Wellbeing. “I’m confident that the experience he brings to the role will provide continued growth for CHC as well as maintaining a high level of customer service to our partners. I look forward to seeing the great strides he will make as our new Executive Vice President of Sales.”
For over 23 years, CHC Wellbeing has worked with organizations across the country to create a workplace community that makes employee wellbeing a top priority. With our suite of digital and mobile tools, we go beyond just physical health and provide personalized digital health journeys where the member is in the driver’s seat. Companies that partner with us achieve lower healthcare costs, increased productivity and employees that bring their best selves to work.
Joan Knauss-Harwell
