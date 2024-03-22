Wilmette Freemasons Visit Medinah
Wilmette Freemason Lodge sent it's ambassador to the Medinah Leadership meeting!
As an integral part of the Freemason community, Wilmette Freemason Lodge continuously upholds its commitment to philanthropy and community service.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilmette Freemason Lodge proudly announces the visit of its esteemed member, David Kurtz, to the recent leadership meeting held at Medinah. The event, hosted by Medinah Shriners, brought together leaders from various Units, Clubs, and Committees within Medihan (all of whom are Freemasons) to discuss initiatives and strategies aimed at furthering charitable endeavors, increasing and planning the activities of Medinah in 2024, and preparing for fellowship and fun!
David Kurtz, the Wilmette Park Lodge of Freemasons Ambassador and a prominent member of Wilmette Freemason Lodge expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "As a Freemason, I believe in the missions of Shriners International and Medinah in particular. I love the work they do for children around the globe. Being at the Medinah leadership meeting was an honor and pleasure."
Wilmette Freemason Lodge has a long-standing tradition of engaging in charitable activities and supporting various causes within the local community. Through fundraisers, volunteer efforts, and partnerships with other organizations, the Lodge consistently demonstrates its commitment to making a positive impact.
The Vice President of the Wilmette Chapter of Freemasons (Senior Warden in Freemason parlance), James Dobbs, is also the President of The Medinah Gamers Club. He said, "As an integral part of the Freemason community, Wilmette Freemason Lodge continuously upholds its commitment to philanthropy and community service. I am honored to have been elected to serve both Wilmette and Medinah. It was a true pleasure to receive Wilmette Park Lodge Ambasord David Kurt at Thursday's meeting, where he represented Wilmette Lodge with honor and distinction."
Locally, Wilmette Freemason Lodge has been instrumental in initiatives aimed at supporting education, healthcare, and social welfare programs. Their involvement in charitable endeavors reflects the core values of Freemasonry, including brotherhood, compassion, and service to others.
The participation of Wilmette Freemason Lodge's Ambassador at the Medinah leadership meeting underscores the Lodge's dedication to advancing the principles of Freemasonry and contributing to the betterment of society.
Wilmette Lodge can be found on Faceboook at Facebook.com/WPL931. Wilmette Freemasons also hold a dinner for men over 18 years old who want to learn more about Freemasonry on the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 PM at the Glenview Masonic Center, 1450 Lehigh Ave, Glenview, IL 60026. For more information on Wilmette Freemasons, go to https://wilmettemason.com/
