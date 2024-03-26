Lynx Systems Partners with RapidSOS to Revolutionize Emergency Response Connectivity
RICHARDSON, TEXAS, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 1990, Lynx Systems, a division of Micro Technology Services Inc. (MTSI), a trailblazer in providing innovative network-based Duress and Mass Notification, proudly announces its partnership with RapidSOS, marking a significant milestone in enhancing emergency response capabilities. This collaboration establishes Lynx Systems as RapidSOS Ready, facilitating seamless communication between mass notification alerts including security radios, strobes, phones, computers, PAs and 911 personnel during critical situations.
The RapidSOS’s intelligent safety platform, developed in collaboration with public safety authorities, serves as a conduit for transmitting life-saving data from over 540 million connected devices, apps, and sensors directly to more than 16,000 911 and first responder agencies. Through this partnership, Lynx Systems ensures that crucial emergency data is swiftly relayed to emergency responders via the RapidSOS Platform, significantly expediting response times and aiding in more effective crisis management.
By leveraging this partnership, users of Lynx Systems gain access to a comprehensive emergency response solution. In addition to providing real-time location information, RapidSOS facilitates the transmission of vital emergency intelligence data, including panic alarms within your keyboard, USB and wireless panic buttons, and verbal messages to existing radios with text-to-speech or pre-recorded messages that are integrated with RapidSOS. This comprehensive approach empowers first responders with the critical information necessary to make informed decisions and protect lives effectively.
"We are thrilled to be at the forefront of revolutionizing emergency response, committed to bolstering the safety and well-being of communities through our innovative solutions and partnership with RapidSOS, "said Fernando Esteban, National Sales Director at Lynx Systems.
With the implementation of this groundbreaking solution, Lynx Systems technology attains the esteemed status of RapidSOS Ready, enabling the direct transmission of critical data to local 911 agencies through the RapidSOS Platform during emergencies. To learn more about this innovative solution, visit lynxsystems.com.
About Lynx Systems, A Division of Micro Technology Services Inc.
Micro Technology Services Inc. (MTSI), headquartered in Richardson, Texas, has been a Texas corporation operating since 1990, specializing in engineering and manufacturing. Within MTSI, the Security Products Division has been instrumental in the design, development, and marketing of duress buttons, duress products, and video solutions. This division's efforts laid the groundwork for the establishment of Lynx Systems in 2004.
As active members of security organizations such as IAHSS, IACLEA, and ASIS International, Lynx Systems actively engages with customers, addressing their need for simpler and more cost-effective solutions in installing and operating duress and notification alarm systems. Customers frequently highlight the high costs and disruptions associated with traditional panic button installations, notably in sectors like healthcare.
Recognizing the prevalence of network-connected PCs in educational campuses and healthcare facilities, Lynx Systems developed a network-based mass notification solution. This innovative approach facilitates seamless communication between hardware and software alarms and a dedicated server on the customer's existing local area network. Leveraging our in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, MTSI swiftly creates customized hardware and software solutions tailored to market demands.
About RapidSOS, Inc.
RapidSOS is an intelligent safety company that harnesses artificial and human intelligence to fuse life-saving data from 540M+ connected devices, apps, and sensors from 200+ global technology companies to over 16,000 field responder agencies. Whether there’s an unsafe moment or an emergency, RapidSOS Ready devices, vehicles, homes, or buildings deliver essential data to the right place when it matters most. Learn more at www.rapidsos.com
