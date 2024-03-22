La Capa Celebrates 5-Star Ratings from Happy Local Customers in Shepparton, Victoria

Shepparton, Victoria – La Capa, a Local Pizza Shop that prioritises fresh, authentic Italian specials, is proud to announce the celebration of achieving consistent 5-star ratings and reviews from happy, local customers in Shepparton, Victoria since the takeaway’s opening in 2023.

Committed to serving all of Shepperaton with a selection of delicious, homemade Italian dishes, including made-to-order pizza, burger and fries combo deals, traditional desserts, and moreish snacks, La Capa has received 5-star reviews from customers for its diverse selection, friendly service and dedication to using only the finest quality ingredients in every dish.

“Feeling Hungry? Let La Capa cover dinner tonight! We have a range of pizza, burgers, arancini, schnitzels, parmigianas, sweets, ice cream, and more!” said a co-owner of La Capa. Come and visit the La Capa Pizza Shop in Shepparton. We offer delivery and pickup.”

The Shepparton pizza shop has also earned an impressive reputation for its catering service, which enables local families and businesses to treat their guests to an array of authentic Italian dishes. As shown on La Capa Facebook, the popular pizza shop’s extensive menu features a delectable selection for the entire family, as well as gluten-free, lighter and vegetarian options. These include:

La Capa Burger: Fresh bakery buns filled with La Capa’s handmade patties and topped with cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce.

BBQ Parmigiana Burger: BBQ Parmigiana on a fresh bakery bun, burger sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Bolognese Parmigiana and Chips: Crispy homemade chicken schnitzel with bolognese sauce, mozzarella and herbs served on a bed of chips.

Mini Arancini and Chips: This popular menu option comes with 4 delicious handmade arancini balls (with the choice of either Bolognese or Spinach and feta filling) served on a bed of beautiful Napoli sauce with a side of chips.

Pescatore Pizza: A thin-crust crispy pizza that features quality Napoli sauce, mozzarella, ham, perfectly cooked seafood, and salty anchovies.

Tropicale Pizza: This pizza is topped with mozzarella, ham, bacon, and juicy pineapple pieces.

Mediterranean Insalata: Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, sliced olives, and parmesan drizzled with a tasty dressing.

Cannoli with Ice Cream: A new addition to the menu, La Capa’s beautiful Sicilian-made cannoli shells are filled with creamy Italian gelato in a choice of Bacio, chocolate, or vanilla ice cream flavours. Available individually or in packs of 4, this dessert creates the perfect balance between the classic crispy shell and the creamy goodness of ice cream.

La Capa invites customers who want to view its entire menu and keep up with new dish updates and specials to Visit the La Capa Pinterest Profile or the pizza shop’s website and social media profiles today.

About La Capa

Opened in 2023 by founders Angela and Corey, La Capa is a pizza and takeaway shop in Shepparton East, Victoria, that offers customers a selection of homemade Italian classics using fresh ingredients, such as pizza, Arancini and cannoli. The pizza shop caters to a wide selection of dietary needs and has both a pickup and delivery option to prioritise ease for its customers.

To learn more about La Capa, please visit the website at https://www.lacapa.com.au/ or take a look at the La Capa Yellow Pages Listing.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/la-capa-celebrates-5-star-ratings-from-happy-local-customers-in-shepparton-victoria/

