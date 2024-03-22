Ukrainian innovators receive €500,000 in grants from EBRD and EU

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union have awarded ten Ukrainian firms with a total of nearly €500,000 in grants to help them develop and deploy innovative and climate-friendly technologies.

Each of the companies will receive up to €50,000 for their pioneering solutions to help cut greenhouse gas emissions, increase energy efficiency and address climate change. The awarded innovations include control tools to minimise energy and water consumption losses, electric vehicles for drivers with disabilities, greener heat pumps and much more.

The grants will cover up to 75 percent of clean technology expenditure, and businesses will be able to use them to pay the costs of developing green technologies throughout the business cycle.

This is the second round of climate innovation vouchers that have been awarded since the start of the war on Ukraine. Under this phase of the programme, the EBRD and EU have provided €1.1 million in climate innovation vouchers to Ukraine.

The Climate Innovation Vouchers programme is part of the EBRD’s Finance and Technology Transfer Centre for Climate Change (FINTECC), which is supported by the EU through its EU4Climate initiative. Greencubator, a Ukrainian non-governmental organisation, has been successfully implementing the programme in the country since the programme launched in 2017.

