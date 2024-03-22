Submit Release
Contest for Georgians: What is your understanding of the EU’s motto ‘United in Diversity’?

The European Delegation in Georgia invites everybody to take part in a competition, announced by the Austrian Embassy to Georgia in view of the upcoming Europe Day celebration in May.

The contest invites Georgians to share their understanding of the EU´s motto “United in Diversity”. 

You can send your contribution by email until 12 April, reflecting on this motto in the context of Austria, Georgia and/or the EU. 

You can illustrate the theme in any way you like. It can be a photograph, a painting, a sculpture or even a dance.

The five winners will be invited to dine with the Austrian and EU Ambassadors.

In addition, the winning contributions will be displayed on the occasion of Europe Day at Expo Georgia on 11 May 2024.

