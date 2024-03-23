Cyber Risk Management Expert Bob Chaput Unveils Practical Insights in His Latest Book
EINPresswire.com/ -- In his latest publication, "Enterprise Cyber Risk Management as a Value Creator," cyber risk management and cybersecurity veteran Bob Chaput explores cybersecurity's power for businesses and its vital role in cultivating customer and stakeholder trust. In the book, Bob Chaput shares the model for establishing, implementing, and maturing an enterprise cyber risk management program and cybersecurity strategy that creates a competitive advantage.
As the founder, former CEO, and executive chairman of Clearwater Security, an industry-leading provider of regulatory compliance, cyber risk management, and managed security services solutions, Chaput brings over three decades of expertise and hands-on experience to his writings. He has also been instrumental in helping numerous organizations, including Fortune 100 companies, safeguard sensitive information and comply with stringent regulations, but additionally to help drive organizational strategy.
"Enterprise Cyber Risk Management as a Value Creator" challenges conventional perspectives by advocating for Enterprise Cyber Risk Management (ECRM) as a value creator, a business enabler, and a conduit for competitive advantage.
According to Chaput, organizations must effectively leverage their ECRM programs and cybersecurity strategies in the modern digital landscape, where data and technology underpin operations. In his book, he emphasizes a fundamental message: organizations must undertake a transformational initiative to manage cyber risks, often termed as 'managing the downside,' and seize cyber opportunities, known as 'managing the upside.'
Departing from the traditional view of cybersecurity as a mere cost center, Chaput advocates for organizations to recognize it as an investment area ripe with potential.
Through a concise, well-written narrative, Chaput guides readers through the complexities of cybersecurity funding, board-level decision-making, and strategic integration. With practical insights and real-world examples, he empowers C-suite executives and board members to view cybersecurity as a strategic asset rather than an operational necessity.
About the Author
Bob Chaput is the author of Stop the Cyber Bleeding and a leading authority on enterprise cyber risk management, regulatory compliance, and cybersecurity. As the founder of Clearwater, he has spearheaded initiatives for Fortune 100 companies and numerous healthcare organizations, helping them navigate the complex landscape of cyber regulatory compliance and risk mitigation. Chaput's commitment to education is evident through his extensive contributions to industry publications and presentations at prominent conferences. In addition to the NACD Directorship Certification (NACD.DC), he holds numerous certifications in risk management, privacy, and security, reflecting his steadfast dedication to advancing the field of ECRM. He is a faculty member at IANS Research.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Email: bob@bobchaput.com
Website: https://bobchaput.com/
Twitter: @ChaputBob
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bobchaput/
Get the book “Enterprise Cyber Risk Management as a Value Creator” by Bob Chaput at:
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Enterprise-Cyber-Management-Value-Creator/dp/B0CLZDHFBF
Apress: https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/979-8-8688-0094-8
Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/enterprise-cyber-risk-management-as-a-value-creator-bob-chaput/1144298841?ean=9798868800948
Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Enterprise-Cyber-Risk-Management-as-a-Value-Creator-Leverage-Cybersecurity-for-Competitive-Advantage-Paperback-9798868800931/5164711964?from=/search
