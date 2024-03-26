Violet InfoSystems wins the 'Best Onboarding Solution' title at the L&D Vision & Innovation Summit 2024
VOnboard
VioletInfosystem, provider of innovative Online Enterprise Learning Platform, won the Best Onboarding Solution Award at the L&D Vision & Innovation Summit 2024.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Violet InfoSystems, a leading provider of innovative Online Enterprise Learning Platform, won the prestigious Best Onboarding Solution Award at the L&D Vision & Innovation Summit 2024. The summit took place on March 7, 2024, to exhibit the most recent developments and best practices in learning and development (L&D) in the presence of industry leaders.
Every year, the L&D Vision & Innovation Summit and Awards are conducted to assist L&D Leaders in upgrading and reframing their agenda for vision and innovation. These L&D gatherings easily navigate the complexities and unlock all of AI's potential to improve the learning experience. The 14th edition of the L&D Vision & Innovation Summit recognized the organizations that have stood as the true strategic business partner at the L&D Vision Awards. At the same time, the organizations that considered employee experience, career and performance development were recognized under the L&D Innovation Awards category. The L&D Excellence Awards are presented to organizations that excel in the strategic, programme, and learning domains. The L&D Summit and Awards are carried out to revisit the growth and to prepare organizations for Gen AI and disruptive technologies.
Violet InfoSystems's dedication to providing businesses with a thorough and interesting onboarding experience for new employees is demonstrated by this award. With the help of Violet's platform, L&D professionals can guarantee that the onboarding process is well organized, provide a favourable first impression, and ensure the retention of knowledge for new hires. A full range of capabilities are available with Violet LMS and HR Tech solutions that are expressly intended to improve the onboarding process. Violet Infosystem, being an exceptional platform, focuses on online enterprise learning and HR Tech products along with other solutions in the same domain. Small, medium-sized, and large organizations, as well as educational institutions, are the ones who get an edge through these HR products. One can efficiently manage the process from hiring to retiring with Violet Info on their side.
The 14th edition of the L&D Vision & Innovation Summit and Awards held on March 7, 2024, in Delhi had several other categories listed, such as L&D Leader of the Year, Visionary L&D Leader of the Year, L&D Innovation in Leadership Development Program, Best Organisational Development (OD) Programme. Violet Infosystems won the Best Onboarding/Induction Programme among several nominated organizations.
Gunjan Gupta, founder of Violet InfoSystems, delivered a speech portraying AI's role in L&D as groundbreaking, envisioning it as revolutionary. He emphasized "Skill gap assessment won't be a yearly activity; it will be real-time. Make a mistake and a new training will get assigned to you! JITL, or Just-In-Time Learning, ensures we learn today what we need today. This signifies the dawn of a new era, empowering individuals with swift solutions and knowledge precisely when it's most needed."
About VOnboard
Violet Infosystem could secure "The Best Onboarding Solution award" with the help of their game-changing onboarding tool, VOnboard. This tool carries out the employee onboarding process by paying attention to little things that matter while thinking out of the box. Beyond efficiency and customisation, VOnboard is a full-fledged onboarding experience that skillfully handles pre- and post-joining difficulties. It conducts and plans an employee's journey with complete accuracy. The results of using VOnboard are nothing short of revolutionary. With VOnboard, one can increase efficiency, diminish human error, heighten new hire productivity, and strengthen trust between new hires and the organisation.
About Violet InfoSystems
Violet InfoSystems is one of the top suppliers of cutting-edge and innovative learning management systems and HR Tech solutions. With the aid of Violet's several HR Tech solutions, businesses can better plan and execute staff training initiatives, monitor learning objectives, and create and deliver engaging learning experiences. Violet InfoSystems, with an emphasis on client satisfaction and ongoing development, is dedicated to assisting businesses in realizing the potential of their workforce.
Gunjan Gupta
Violet Infosystem
+91 86558 97391
sales@violetinfo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram