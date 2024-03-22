Cleveland-Area Based Author and Speaker, Matthew Cossolotto, Conducts Public Speaking Workshops in Brussels, Belgium
Author of The Joy of Public Speaking, Cossolotto served as speechwriter for NATO leaders, U.S. House Speaker, UCLA Chancellor, and top private sector executives
The most powerful motivational speech in the world is what you say to yourself. Your consistent, habitual self-talk will determine whether you reach your peak potential in life or fall short.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Cossolotto (aka The Podium Pro) recently conducted a series of four PodiumPower! public speaking workshops, two “Joy of Public Speaking” presentations, and two one-on-one executive coaching sessions for a major international organization in Brussels, Belgium.
Cossolotto’s senior-level leadership communications career spans the corridors of power and influence on both sides of the Atlantic – as a former speechwriter for top leaders at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Chancellor of UCLA, senior executives of several Fortune 100 corporations, and as a legislative aide to former Congressman Leon Panetta.
Now based in the greater Cleveland area, Cossolotto is actively seeking clients and venues for his speaking and coaching programs in Ohio and more widely on both sides of the Atlantic. Cossolotto recently launched a new website (www.MatthewCossolotto.com), complete with a demo video and an overview of his lineup of Personal Empowerment Programs (PEPTalks).
As a guest speaker, workshop leader, and executive speech coach, Cossolotto has shared his public speaking and other personal empowerment ideas with a wide range of domestic and international audiences, including corporations, associations, government agencies, conferences, schools, community groups, and nonprofits/NGOs.
Turn Stage Fright into Stage Delight
In The Joy of Public Speaking: Find Your Voice and Reach Your Peak Potential, Cossolotto distills many years of high-profile speechwriting and speech coaching experience into a comprehensive, how-to guide to help experienced, novice, and terrified speakers overcome self-defeating attitudes, feelings, and habits about public speaking.
Cossolotto's inspiring book and PodiumPower! speaking and coaching programs embrace a simple proposition: People who learn to enjoy public speaking tend to be better at it than those hobbled by anxiety, trepidation, or outright terror. He asks readers and audiences to join him as he unveils what he calls “the gentle art of mental joyjitsu” – powerful mindset shifts that encourage participants to turn stage fright into stage delight by bringing a natural, authentic joy to every speaking opportunity. Join Matthew as he shares potent mindset shifts, profound insights, and practical tips designed to give your career, your leadership skills, and your self-confidence a big boost.
Readers of The Joy of Public Speaking and workshop participants will learn about these powerful concepts to propel them on their journey to joy:
-- The Gentle Art of Mental Joyjitsu
-- The Six Axioms of Personal Empowerment
-- The Seven Steps to Joy
-- The Immaculate Connection
-- The Power of SPEECH: The Six-point Checklist for Powerful Presentations
-- The Twenty Terrific Tips for Top-Notch Talks
And much more
Key Skill for Leadership and Career Success – and Personal Empowerment
Cossolotto points out that the ability to speak confidently to audiences of all types is a widely recognized leadership and success skill. It's also a potent personal empowerment tool. And yet, opinion surveys confirm that most people rank public speaking as one of their top fears, along with spiders, snakes, and death itself. Indeed, the fear of public speaking is reputed to negatively affect roughly 75% of the population.
Here's how Cossolotto explains his overall approach to public speaking success and personal empowerment generally: “I believe the most powerful motivational speech in the world is what you say to yourself. Your internal dialog – your consistent, habitual self-talk – will determine whether you succeed or fail, whether you reach your peak potential in life or fall short. That’s why I focus my books, coaching, and speaking programs on sharing the tools needed for empowering mindset shifts. My overriding goal is to help my audiences and clients replace negative, disempowering habits of thought with positive, empowering mindsets. This approach applies to all three 'power tools' in my Triad Empowerment System – Habits / Speaking / Promises – and my trilogy of books on these topics.”
The Joy of Public Speaking is the first book in Cossolotto's personal empowerment trilogy. Two additional books are coming soon: Harness Your HabitForce – which highlights the seven habits of FAILURE and SUCCESS – and Embrace Your Promise Power – featuring an extensive foreword by Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series.
To book Matthew Cossolotto as a guest speaker, workshop leader, or speech coach, visit www.MatthewCossolotto.com.
The Joy of Public Speaking is available on Amazon books.
