Commonwealth Primary Care ACO Begins Women’s CVD Prevention with Adesso

An Innovative Collaboration Within the LAUNCH by FLAACOs Accelerator Implements Pilot in Rural Northeastern Arizona

We love that we can offer this to our female patients. Our staff is energized, women are coming in for their testing, and expressing great interest in improving their overall health.” — Dr. Elizabeth Bierer

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, March 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commonwealth Primary Care ACO is proud to be the first in the nation to launch a women’s heart health and cardiovascular disease prevention program in in conjunction with Premier Mountain Healthcare Clinic in Show Low Arizona.Led by Primary Care Physician Dr. Elizabeth Bierer and Jay Kempton, NP, the new program is onboarding patients into the Adesso Clinical Program, which includes MyAdesso™, a patient application that empowers and educates women to work with their primary care provider to achieve maximum health benefits.Adesso, the groundbreaking software solution for women's heart health and cardiac prevention developed by Heart-Tech Health, and its partner LAUNCH by FLAACOs, a prominent healthcare solutions provider, worked with Commonwealth and Premier Mountain to integrate the software. The providers treat these patients and set goals for improved value-based outcomes. This strategic alliance will help revolutionize women's cardiac care, elevate health outcomes, and reduce long-term healthcare costs for women nationwide.Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, CEO and Founder of Heart-Tech Health, expressed her enthusiasm for the first launch in Arizona, stating, "This is a dream come true. Thanks to Dr. Bierer and her staff, and to Commonwealth CEO Lance Donkerbrook, we’re now seeing woman in a significantly underserved region and demographic get preventative cardiovascular treatment without having to travel four hours to the nearest cardiologist. I’m forever grateful for Mr. Donkerbrook’s relentless commitment to seeking every opportunity to improve patient care and medical outcomes throughout Arizona and the effort of LAUNCH by FLAACOs in helping to bring this all together. Over the next few months we will be able to track progress, improve the clinics HCC-Benchmarks, reduce specialist visits and improve access to care.”Adesso is a revolutionary SaaS (Software as a Service) suite designed to identify cardiac risk at an earlier stage. Developed by Dr. Steinbaum, one of the nation's leading preventative cardiologists, Adesso offers a proprietary, comprehensive risk assessment and personalized health and wellness programs that are fully insured. These programs aim to improve access to care for all women, ensuring they receive the attention and care they deserve.Adesso features a suite of powerful tools and services, including the Adesso Heart Score™, enabling women to discover their heart risk, and My Adesso™, facilitating the creation and tracking of their personalized prevention journey. This comprehensive platform encourages compliance, tracks behavioral changes, and facilitates remote patient monitoring. For healthcare providers, the Adesso Clinical Portal offers an efficient way to track data, ensuring better outcomes and collaborative behavior change with their patients through a medically validated personalized prevention strategy.“The Adesso team has offered us incredible support while respecting how busy and demanding our schedules are” said Dr. Bierer. “We love that we can offer this to our female patients. Our staff is energized, women are coming in for their testing and expressing great interest in reducing their CVD risk, but even better, improving their overall health. This program aligns perfectly with our mission as primary care providers to promote wellness and improve the health of our patients.”Jeff Cohen, CEO of LAUNCH, praised this initiative saying it will set the stage for rapid expansion across value-based organizations. "Commonwealth Health, Lance, and Dr. Bierer were the perfect partners for this pilot. They were committed from Day One to make this work. It speaks so highly of medical professionals who go beyond for their patients and look for new solutions that will improve patient outcomes. Our collaboration with Adesso has been nothing short of extraordinary. Our collective goal to reduce the long-term cost of care is crucial while keeping people healthy and enabling them to lead prosperous lives. This initiative has already begun to yield these results and we are just getting started.”The patient population, according to Donkerbook, badly needs solutions that improve access to care and reduce costs. “We worked with the Adesso team and Dr. Bierer to identify a cohort of eligible patients. This population incurred enormous costs last year, including a number of avoidable specialist visits over the course of the year. We are confident we can reduce that cost significantly through the Adesso program this year, bringing savings for the entire ACO. By keeping these women with their primary care providers throughout the program, the clinic can increase revenue while saving overall costs.By providing proactive care, the women will feel healthier, their risk of CVD will decline, and it will help us meet our REACH triple aim mandates as an ACO. There are so many benefits to this, we couldn’t help but dive in and make it happen. As a smaller ACO, we have to be innovative, and I couldn’t be prouder of this effort.”To learn more about this initiative and the Adesso Clinical Program, please contact:Andrew Sabatini, Chief of Staff, Adesso, andrew@hearttech.health, or Jeff Cohen, CEO of LAUNCH, jeff@launchbyflaacos.comAbout Commonwealth Health ACOCommonwealth Primary Care ACO is a collaborative partnership of independent physicians in Phoenix and throughout Arizona. All members share similar challenges associated with providing thorough, quality health care to patients.About Heart-Tech HealthHeart-Tech Health created Adesso, a SaaS suite developed by one of the nation’s leading preventative cardiologists. Adesso identifies cardiac risk earlier through its proprietary, comprehensive risk assessment and treats cardiac disease through its fully insured personalized health and wellness programs that improves access to care for all women.About LAUNCH by FLAACOsLAUNCH by FLAACOs is a dynamic platform that partners with member emerging companies, forging connections with some of the nation's most successful Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and value-based care organizations.

Adesso! Because when it comes to your health, why wait?