Sunja's Farm Leads Global Trend with High-GABA Tomatoes
We aim to enhance our overseas exports through our agricultural ingredients, which are the culmination of extensive experimentation and dedication.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A substance known as 'GABA' has garnered significant attention in the global market for its potential to stabilize nerves and reduce stress. Sunja's Farm, situated in Jinju, Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea, has recently gained notice for its cultivation of tomatoes with over 750 mg of GABA per 100 g, employing natural farming techniques without genetic modification.
'GABA', or gamma-aminobutyric acid, serves as a vital inhibitory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system, present in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). It plays a pivotal role in promoting brain metabolism and circulation.
In addition to its stress-reducing properties, GABA has been associated with various health benefits including normalization of blood pressure, inhibition of blood cholesterol and triglyceride increases, activation of kidneys, liver, and pancreas, suppression of blood sugar levels, improvement of brain blood flow, promotion of brain cell metabolism, and prevention of obesity.
The popularity of 'GABA' has surged notably in the Japanese functional food market, where it ranks as the top functional ingredient for lowering blood pressure, relieving stress, and enhancing sleep. With over 7,000 food registrations, its market size exceeds 20 billion yen, with sales commencing around 2002.
While high-GABA crops in Japan are typically produced through genetic editing, Sunja's Farm (CEO Sun-ja Seo/Co-CEO Min-a Jung), a Korean company, is pioneering the production of GABA-rich tomatoes through natural cultivation methods, presenting an opportunity for export to the Japanese market.
The 'GABA Tomato', grown using Sunja's Farm's distinctive farming approach, boasts GABA levels comparable to genetically modified crops, solely through natural agricultural practices. This product is poised to capture attention not only in Japan but also in the global market.
Sunja's Farm's Co-CEO, Min-a Jung, expressed, "We aim to enhance our overseas exports through our agricultural ingredients, which are the culmination of extensive experimentation and dedication." She elaborated, stating, "Our endeavors extend beyond mere exportation of agricultural ingredients; we also craft traditional foods like red pepper paste and kimchi seasoning utilizing 'GABA tomatoes'. We intend to strategically leverage these products to capitalize on the rising popularity of K-FOOD and assume a leading position in the market."
Remaining committed to innovation and excellence, Sunja's Farm is driving forward with a vision to not only meet but exceed customer expectations worldwide. With steadfast dedication to quality and sustainability, we look forward to continuing our journey towards redefining the landscape of agricultural production and healthy living.
