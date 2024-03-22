Syndacast Leads the Way in Connected TV Hotel Ad Campaigns, Focused on Family Audiences

Syndacast's Digital Connected TV Ads Tom Nguyen - Managing Director of Syndacast Group

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the constantly-changing landscape of digital advertising, Syndacast emerges as a trailblazer by launching innovative hotel ad campaigns on connected TV, specifically targeting families to drive deep awareness in the domestic markets for its hotel partners. With the advent of Connected TV (CTV) technology, Syndacast recognizes the immense potential this platform holds in reaching and engaging with Google and other internet audiences in their living rooms like never before.

Connected TV has revolutionized the way people consume content, offering a seamless integration of traditional television with the vast possibilities of the internet. This convergence has unlocked new opportunities for advertisers to deliver personalized and impactful messages directly to the households of their target demographics.

"Video advertising on Connected TV represents an interesting opportunity in the advertising industry," says Tom Nguyen, Managing Director at Syndacast. "As families increasingly embrace streaming services and on-demand content, it's imperative for advertisers, particularly in the hospitality sector, to adapt and leverage this medium effectively."

Targeting families presents a unique opportunity for hoteliers to showcase their offerings and kids-friendly amenities tailored to the needs of this demographic. By strategically placing ads on Connected TV platforms or channels, frequented by families, Syndacast ensures maximum visibility and relevance, ultimately driving engagement and bookings for hotels.

Syndacast's expertise in data-driven advertising empowers hotel brands to deliver hyper-targeted campaigns that resonate with their audience's preferences and behaviors. Through sophisticated audience segmentation and analytics, Syndacast ensures that each ad impression counts, delivering measurable results and maximizing impact.

"We're thrilled to spearhead hotel ad campaigns on Connected TV, offering our clients a powerful platform to connect with families in a meaningful way," adds Tom Nguyen. "By combining the storytelling capabilities of video ads with the reach of Connected TV, we're enabling hotel brands to create lasting impressions and drive domestic bookings like never before."

As the digital advertising landscape continues to evolve, Syndacast remains at the forefront of innovation, driving results for its clients through cutting-edge strategies and technologies. With Connected TV poised to enrich the advertising landscape, Syndacast's launch of hotel ad campaigns on this platform marks a significant milestone in the industry.

About Syndacast:

Syndacast is Asia Pacific’s leading digital marketing agency specializing in data-driven media solutions with offices in Bangkok and Singapore. With a focus on big data, innovation and results, Syndacast empowers hotel, airlines and travel brands to connect with their audiences across various digital channels, driving measurable growth and success.

Website: https://www.syndacast.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/syndacast

