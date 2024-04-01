Digital Publishing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital publishing market size is predicted to reach $79.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.
The growth in the digital publishing market is due to the increasing digitization of books and educational information. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital publishing market share. Major players in the digital publishing market include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Comcast Corporation, Netflix Inc., Adobe Inc., Aquafadas Inc., Bloomberg L.P,.
Digital Publishing Market Segments
• By Type: Text content, Video Content, Audio Content
• By Application: Smart phones, Laptops, PCs, Other Applications
• By End User: Scientific, Technical, and Medical (STM), Legal and Business
• By Geography: The global digital publishing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Digital publishing refers to the process of making periodicals, e-books, white papers, reports, and other types of information that are often long-form and available online or on electronic devices.
The main types of digital publishing are text content, video content, and audio content. Video content refers to any content format that includes video. Common forms of video content are vlogs, animated GIFs, live videos, recorded presentations, and webinars. The different applications include smartphones, laptops, PCs, others and are used by various sectors such as scientific, technical, and medical (STM), legal, and business.
