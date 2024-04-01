Desiccants Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Desiccants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2025

It will grow to $0.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Desiccants Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the desiccants market size is predicted to reach $0.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

The growth in the desiccants market is due to the rise in textile manufacturing. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest desiccants market share. Major players in the desiccants market include BASF, Evonik Industries, W. R. Grace and Co, INEOS Corporation, Clariant, Multisorb Technologies, The Dow Chemical Company.

Desiccants Market Segments

• By Type: Silica Gel, Zeolite, Activated Alumina, Activated Charcoal, Calcium Chloride, Clay, Other Types

• By Process: Physical Absorption, Chemical Absorption

• By Application: Electronics, Food, Pharmaceutical, Packing, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global desiccants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A desiccant is a hygroscopic substance that absorbs moisture from the environment and protects products from moisture damage. The desiccants are generally used to keep items dry and stable.

The main types of desiccants are silica gel, zeolite, activated alumina, activated charcoal, calcium chloride, clay, and other types. Silica gel is defined as a non-crystalline and highly porous form of silica that is used for removing moisture from liquids and gases. It is used as a drying agent that protects certain commercial and food products. The major processes of desiccants include physical adsorption and chemical absorption. The various applications of desiccants include electronics, food, pharmaceuticals, packing, air and gas drying, and other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Desiccants Market Characteristics

3. Desiccants Market Trends And Strategies

4. Desiccants Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Desiccants Market Size And Growth

……

27. Desiccants Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Desiccants Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

