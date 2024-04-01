Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Benzene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The benzene-petrochemicals market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $73.01 billion in 2023 to $75.59 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Benzene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the benzene-petrochemicals market size is predicted to reach $87.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.

The growth in the benzene-petrochemicals market is due to the increased use of styrene. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest benzene-petrochemicals market share. Major players in the benzene-petrochemicals market include Angarsk Petrochemical Company, Alexandria National Refining and Petrochemicals Company, Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG.

Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Segments

• By Manufacturing Process: Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha, Catalytic Reforming of Naphtha, Toluene Hydrodealkylation, Toluene Disproportionation, From Biomass

• By Derivative: Ethylbenzene, Cumene, Alkylbenzene, Aniline, Chlorobenzene, Cyclohexane, Maleic Anhydride, Other Derivatives

• By Application: Plastics, Resins, Synthetic Fibers, Rubber Lubricants

• By Geography: The global benzene-petrochemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Benzene petrochemical refers to an aromatic hydrocarbon produced from cracked gasoline. It is highly flammable and has a sweet odor. Benzene is manufactured naturally by volcanoes and forest fires.

The main manufacturing processes of benzene include pyrolysis steam cracking of naphtha, catalytic reforming of naphtha, toluene hydrodealkylation, toluene disproportionation, and biomass. Toluene disproportionation is referred to as a trans-alkylation reaction that converts toluene into xylene and benzene. The reaction occurs in the presence of hydrogen, on a bed of nickel-mordenite catalyst. The major derivatives from which benzene is derived are ethylbenzene, cumene, alkylbenzene, aniline, chlorobenzene, cyclohexane, maleic anhydride, and other derivatives. The various applications of benzene include plastics, resins, synthetic fibers, and rubber lubricants.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Characteristics

3. Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Trends And Strategies

4. Benzene-Petrochemicals Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Size And Growth

……

27. Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

