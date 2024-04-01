Dental Implants Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Dental Implants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2025

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $10.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Dental Implants Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the dental implants market size is predicted to reach $10.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

The growth in the dental implants market is due to the rising prevalence of dental caries that require dental implants for treatment. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest dental implants market share. Major players in the dental implants market include Henry Schein Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Straumann Group, DENTSPLY Sirona, Dentium Co Ltd., ZimVie, The 3M Company.

Dental Implants Market Segments

• By Product: Tapered Implants, Parallel Walled Implants

• By Material: Titanium, Zirconium, Other Materials

• By End-Use: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global dental implants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dental implants are medical devices surgically implanted into the jaw to restore a person's ability to chew or their appearance.

The main products of dental implants are tapered implants and parallel-walled implants. A tapered implant is a cylindrical implant in which the endosseous part is narrow in diameter towards the apex. Dental implants are made up of materials such as titanium and zirconium that are used by various end-users, such as hospitals and dental clinics.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Dental Implants Market Characteristics

3. Dental Implants Market Trends And Strategies

4. Dental Implants Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Dental Implants Market Size And Growth

……

27. Dental Implants Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Dental Implants Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

