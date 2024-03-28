Team M8's Conversational AI Platform: Transforming Engagement with Digital Voice Assistants
Easily create, train, and manage multiple AI digital voice assistants to support you online and on the ground.KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaysian based TM8 Sdn. Bhd, has introduced their advanced conversational AI platform called Team M8, a pioneering SaaS (software as a service) that allows users to easily create and manage unlimited numbers of highly trainable digital AI voice assistants and 3D avatars, designed to revolutionise engagement across industries, Team M8 provides an easy to use dashboard that makes it simple to create, deploy and manage an AI team.
One of the platform's standout features promises to replace the often frustrating experience of traditional chatbots with highly trained AI assistants, elevating user interactions to unprecedented levels of personalisation and efficiency. Team M8's AI agents can effortlessly understand and engage in human-like interactions, recognise jargon, typos, and context, ensuring a highly personalised experience.
When you create an AI assistant on the Team M8 platform, you are essentially breathing life into a unique AI with its own knowledge, personality, and voice, that can serve just about any role across digital and physical landscapes.
It's easy to understand how a well-trained voice-driven AI can improve a visitor's website experience. Still, there are also far-reaching on-ground solutions that the platform can support, such as assisting arriving travellers at busy airports with highly trained, multilingual ground-staff, that are fully equipped to assist 24/7, the potential use case is endless.
Another proprietary feature of Team M8 is its analytical insights tool 'AI SnapShot'. This allows users to quickly analyse conversations to be reactive to trends and sentiment, providing the sort of data that has been exclusive to those who can afford expensive data analysts. Imagine an e-commerce store owner being able to ask a question such as "Provide me a report on the top 10 requested products in the last 7 days, that we DO NOT sell or stock". The AI snapshot will analyse the conversations within the given period and create a report the information requested. This allows the store owner to be immediately reactive to consumer trends. No matter the volume or question, the power of analysing trends and sentiment is a powerful tool, and Team M8 makes it easier than ever to keep your finger on the pulse.
Expanding beyond revolutionising chatbots, Team M8 has made significant strides in the Metaverse. The platform's integration with leading development environments, such as Unity, Unreal Engine, and NVIDIA's Omniverse, enables creators to craft interactive, lifelike characters and NPCs. This innovation promises to transform storytelling and player engagement in the gaming sector, offering dynamic, responsive interactions previously beyond reach.
A testament to Team M8's collaborative approach comes from Luke Fairbank, Chief Product Officer at RFOX Labs, who shares his experience working with TM8:
“RFOX has been dedicated to integrating AI into its Metaverse Platform, with a particular focus on AI NPCs. Among the various integration types, AI NPCs stand out for infusing vitality into the VALT while also serving as informative guides for new users. TM8 stands as one of our preferred AI providers with whom we've collaborated closely. Our decision has proved fruitful, as they've not only incorporated some functionalities that are not common in even the most expensive and established solutions but have also actively engaged with us in the implementation process, a rarity in the industry. Their customer-centric approach and commitment to innovation make us feel genuinely valued as partners and customers. This blend of service excellence and adaptability instills confidence in TM8's trajectory.”
Team M8’s journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of innovation and development. A dedicated team of experts has worked tirelessly to ensure the platform is not only cutting-edge but also user-friendly and adaptable.
About Team M8
Team M8 stands at the forefront of conversational AI technology, dedicated to transforming how businesses engage with customers and enhancing gaming experiences with interactive, lifelike characters. With a commitment to innovation, customisation, and excellence, Team M8 paves the way for the future of digital interaction.
