EU4Youth: Trainings and grants up to €6,000 for young veterans and displaced people in Ukraine

The EU-funded programme EU4Youth invites young veterans and internally displaced persons up to 35 years old in Ukraine to join a project that will support them in starting and developing their own businesses.

Selected participants will receive training and meetings with well-known businessmen, economists and coaches. Together with mentors, each participant will come up with a business plan for future endeavours.

Ten participants will receive a grant of €6,000 to develop or start their own business.

The deadline for application is 30 April. To apply, please fill in this online form.

This project is implemented by a consortium of Ukrainian NGOs (‘Action Time’, ‘Smart Media’, ‘Ukrainian Veterans’, ‘SOS Ukraine’), is funded by the European Union and implemented in Ukraine.

The EU4Youth programme recently brought together a group of stakeholders in Lithuania, including the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhya State Administration, the Dragomanov State Pedagogical University, several Ukrainian and Lithuanian NGOs, and representatives of SALTO.

This joint work in Livte was aimed at strengthening cooperation in a variety of projects. These initiatives help support the mental health and psychosocial adaptation of young people with disabilities, develop entrepreneurial skills among young veterans and internally displaced persons, and reintegrate young veterans in Zaporizhzhya.

The projects also help youth centres improve youth mobilisation and engagement, and create post-conflict education programmes and trauma-informed pedagogies for universities.

Find out more

Call announcement