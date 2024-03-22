Longer Nano has successfully reached $500,000 in funding
Get Your Hands on the World's First 12W Portable Handheld Laser Engraving Machine at an Exclusive Price-LONGER Nano!
Longer Nano has successfully reached $500,000 in funding.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longer are thrilled to announce: Longer Nano has successfully reached $500,000 in funding! As the Kickstarter project progresses, Longer Nano has garnered support from over 700 individuals. This surpasses Longer initial expectations by far, so Longer're looking to set new goals in this final stretch.
Once funding reaches $800,000, Longer will be offering a Free Longer Nano Essentials Pack (worth $69) to every backer!
The pack includes:
- Stainless Steel Business Card Holder (93x58x7mm) x1
- Wood Particle (20x20x20mm) x30
- Engravable Flask (84ml) x2
- Wooden Block (70~80x5mm) x2
- Metal Plate (random color) x20
- Leather Mouse Pad (230x190mm) x1
- PU Material Keychain (random color) x2
- Kraft Paper Card (85x55mm) x10
- Stainless Steel Pet Tag (45x25x1.8mm) x2
The Longer Nano is still available at its best price of just $299, and the Longer Nano Pro at $499. These special prices will only be valid until the end of the Kickstarter campaign. Click here to learn more: https://kck.st/43qwAQZ
Longer Nano will end of Kickstarter on April. Nano offers an effortlessly simple setup, featuring an intuitive design and straightforward instructions that make it ready to use right out of the box. Nano is fully compatible with industry-leading software like Lightburn and LaserGrbl, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience. But Nano isn't just about engraving – it's a powerhouse that can also cut wood up to 8.5mm thick. Experience lightning-fast engraving speeds of 2200mm/s with Nano's Galvo System, all while maintaining precision down to 0.02*0.02mm thanks to Field Lens technology. Nano also features rotary extension, allowing for smooth and precise engraving results even on curved surfaces. Click here to visit offical website: https://bit.ly/3vx9oUx
