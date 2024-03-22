Dataman Health supports New Mexico healthcare agencies with high-quality healthcare temporary staffing services

Dataman Health offers healthcare temporary clinical and administrative healthcare jobs in various healthcare settings. Dataman Health is actively recruiting skilled temporary healthcare professionals accross New Mexico. DatamanUSA is a nationwide staffing company which offers the entire spectrum of staffing resources.

LAS VEGAS, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dataman Health is actively recruiting skilled temporary healthcare professionals to become part of our team at various locations in New Mexico including Las Vegas, Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Santa Clara, Roswell and Los Lunas. These long-lasting positions offer the chance to make a meaningful difference in individuals' lives while enjoying a supportive and nurturing work environment.

Dataman Health has openings for healthcare professionals in various key areas:

Medical Services:

• Physicians (Family Practice/Internal Medicine)

• Physician Assistants (Family Practice/Internal Medicine)

• Certified Nurse Practitioners

Nursing Services:

• Registered Nurses

• Licensed Practical Nurses

• Certified Nurse Assistants

• Certified Medical Assistants

Psychiatry Services:

• Psychiatrists

• Certified Psychiatrists

• Certified Nurse Practitioners or Certified Clinical Nurse Specialists

Psychology Services:

• Clinical Psychologists (PhD or PsyD)

Interested candidates can apply for positions at Dataman Health by visiting our job page at Dataman Health Jobs. Alternatively, resumes can be shared directly with our recruitment team at recruiter@datamanhealth.com.

About Dataman Health

Dataman Health is a sister organization of DatamanUSA to support DatamanUSA for its healthcare staffing. Dataman Health offers healthcare temporary clinical and administrative healthcare jobs in hospitals, long term care facilities, clinics, outpatient centers, surgical centers, correctional facilities, and mental health facilities, making it a leading employee leasing service providers in USA. It offers the ability to build staff strength in an organization without absorbing them full time, assist overloaded employees during critical times, and keep projects moving. Dataman Health, offers a full service, cost-effective, and efficient Human Resource Management services to organizations that may not have the necessary infrastructure or inclination to perform these labor-intensive tasks.

For more information, please visit Dataman Health

About DatamanUSA

DatamanUSA is a nationwide staffing company which offers the entire spectrum of staffing resources. It provides reliable staffing solutions by leveraging cooperative contracts like NASPO ValuePoint, HGACBuy Contract, BuyBoard contract. DatamanUSA is signing a participating addendum with State of New Mexico under NASPO ValuePoint Contract which enables it to provide staffing services to all the agencies of New Mexico.

To apply for jobs, click here.