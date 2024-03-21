2024 Showcase

Since 2016, the $225m Exploring for the Future program has been gathering, analysing and providing precompetitive geoscience data, information and tools to help inform decision-making by government, community and industry on the sustainable development of Australia's mineral, energy and groundwater resources, supporting our transition to net zero by 2050.

Our vision leading this work is to contribute to a strong economy, resilient society and sustainable environment for the benefit of all Australians through a better understanding of our mineral, energy potential and groundwater resources.

The Showcase is a free annual event where geoscience experts share the latest results from the program and highlight its impacts, benefits and achievements. This year’s Showcase will be our biggest and most insightful event, delivering comprehensive work, including transformed national datasets, improved mineral, energy, and groundwater assessments, unravelled regional geology, new decision support tools and more.

Showcase sessions aim to inform the minerals, groundwater and energy sectors, our state/Northern Territory and Australian government colleagues, academia, collaborators and the public.

It is also a unique opportunity to discuss topics of interest directly with our scientists through open Q&A sessions. The event is free and open to everyone!

More information will be published on this page as it becomes available, including the program overview and how to register.

