Freezer Meals for Hope: Citrus Pear and PINK SYNC Partner to Support Breast Cancer Patients

Freezer filled with Citrus Pear meals to nourish the whole family.

We are happy to extend this nutrition-based support to cancer patients and their families at such a critical time.” — McKenzie Rockwood

PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citrus Pear, a freezer meal company, enters a one-year partnership with PINK SYNC, a breast cancer support nonprofit, to launch Kitchen SYNC: Rescue Meals. This program delivers nourishing freezer meals to individuals and families facing the challenges of breast cancer treatment, providing a moment of relief while fostering quality time around the dinner table.

A breast cancer diagnosis not only affects physical health, but also brings financial burden, emotional distress, and disruptions in household and occupational responsibilities. Kitchen SYNC: Rescue Meals seeks to address these challenges through freezer meal donations.

“During my own breast cancer battle, I experienced firsthand the toll it took on my family,” says Cami Kapp, founder of PINK SYNC. “I was unable to work and my husband had to shoulder additional responsibilities while caring for me and our family. Friends and neighbors filled our freezer with meals—it was a gift of love and eased a burden for both of us. Now, with Citrus Pear, we have the chance to fill the freezers of those currently on the cancer battlefield.”

McKenzie Rockwood, co-founder of Citrus Pear, shares her thoughts on the initiative: “During my early years as a dietitian I worked with cancer patients and developed a nutrition program for our local cancer treatment center. I saw the struggle patients faced in maintaining a nourishing diet after receiving difficult diagnoses. Now, we are happy to extend this same nutrition-based support to cancer patients and their families at such a critical time.”

Through the Kitchen SYNC: Rescue Meals program, two breast cancer patients will receive ten complimentary freezer meals every month. This initiative is made possible through generous sponsors and donations from Intermountain Health, Survivor Healthcare, Revere Health, and Dr. Mark Jensen.

To learn more about Kitchen SYNC: Rescue Meals and how to participate or donate, visit www.pinksync.org/kitchen-sync-rescue-meals.

About Citrus Pear™

Citrus Pear™ makes healthy eating easy. Through in-person preparation classes or delivery, customers receive freezer meals suitable for a slow cooker or pressure cooker. Meals can be accommodated by Citrus Pear’s registered dietitians for allergies or special diets, allowing customers to adopt and maintain healthy lifestyles. Citrus Pear was founded in 2016 by award-winning registered dietitian McKenzie Rockwood. For more information, visit www.citruspear.com.

About PINK SYNC:

PINK SYNC is a nonprofit dedicated to facilitating connections between breast cancer patients, resources, and specialists to help individuals navigate their cancer journey. All events and initiatives are free of charge, reflecting the organization's commitment to education, support, and community engagement. Learn more and register for events online at pinksync.org.