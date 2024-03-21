Reltio Demo: Revolutionizing Master Data Management – AI-Driven Data Unification

Download the slides here >>

It is time to break free from outdated, inflexible master data management systems! Join this webinar to explore the modern MDM revolution. You will see a live demo of AI-powered master data management, learn how generative AI can boost data steward productivity, and explore the groundbreaking speed and accuracy of our pretrained ML models for match/merge. See for yourself the future of data management, where industry-specific MDM SaaS and large language models combine to deliver trusted, unified data.

We hope to see you at the next DATAVERSITY Demo Day – Master Data Management on August 14, 2024! Register to join us. Check out all upcoming DATAVERSITY Demo Days here.