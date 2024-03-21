Submit Release
Informatica Demo: Bringing AI to Life With Master Data Management  

Effective data management is essential to capitalize on an increasingly AI-driven world. Informatica Intelligent MDM & 360 Applications offer an all-in-one approach to master data management, ensuring that your most important business data is clean, accurate, secure and easily accessible for AI, operations, analysis and critical business decisions across your teams. We’ll show how Informatica’s data management services powered by Informatica’s AI engine CLAIRE copilot and CLAIRE GPT, help organizations address business initiatives that improve customer experience, scale digital commerce, optimize supply chains optimization, streamline finance data management and more. You’ll get a closer look at how organizations of all sizes are uncovering hidden insights and identifying new opportunities for growth and innovation. 

