Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,422 in the last 365 days.

CDT Joins Others in Letter Supporting Increased Funding for Antitrust Enforcement

The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) joined with other organizations commending Senator Klobuchar for her continued efforts to sustain increased funding for antitrust enforcement, consistent with the bill she and Senator Grassley led to enactment that increased pre-merger filing fees to increase available enforcement resources. 

Read the full letter.

You just read:

CDT Joins Others in Letter Supporting Increased Funding for Antitrust Enforcement

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more