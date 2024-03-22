Let's Go Studio Presents: Mateo Briscoe's Rock Anthem 'STOP IT': Navigating Temptation's Forbidden Dance

Mateo Briscoe Band in new video STOP IT

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mateo Briscoe, the enigmatic Local Sloth Boi, unveils his latest single, "STOP IT," a indie rock sensation produced by Recording academy Producer and Grammy-credited engineer Jesse Hanes along with rock maestros Jesse Szabo and Eddy Solis .

Stream HERE

Watch the new video HERE

"STOP IT" delves into the intricacies of desire, temptation, and the internal struggle against forbidden allure. Briscoe delivers a composition marked by dynamic guitar riffs and evocative lyrics, embodying a sense of rebellion and the allure of temptation.

Mateo Briscoe has been steadily gaining recognition in the industry, with notable performances including SF Pride on the Trans Future Stage in 2023. Briscoe gained significant acclaim with his evocative track "One Day," a standout song from the soundtrack of the short film "Lover Girl." This effort not only secured victory at Portland's film festival for Best Rom Com in 2019 but also amassed over a million views on YouTube. "One Day" remains a testament to Briscoe's ability to connect with a global audience through emotionally charged compositions.

In 2022, Briscoe unleashed the mesmerizing "Insane" accompanied by his inaugural fully produced music video directed by Chris Brice. The release received praise from Indie Band Guru, Indie Pulse Music, York Calling, and Essentially Pop, solidifying Briscoe's position as a rising force in the indie music scene.

For "STOP IT," Briscoe once again collaborates with the visionary Chris Brice, who directed the video for "Insane." With Chris Brice at the helm for both visuals, "STOP IT" promises to deliver a captivating visual and sonic experience.

"STOP IT" is now available on all major streaming platforms, inviting music enthusiasts to embark on a thrilling journey through rebellion and temptation.

Mateo Briscoe - STOP IT Music Video