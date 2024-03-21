"Promise Of The Good Luck Coin" Chronicles an Extraordinary Life Journey from Farm Fields to the Frontlines

Subtle Humor and Unyielding Resilience: A Journey Through Rural Roots to Military Frontlines in "Promise Of The Good Luck Coin" by Jerry W. Dean

UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned federal law enforcement retiree and antique furniture enthusiast, Jerry W. Dean , takes readers on a captivating journey through the pages of his debut book, " Promise Of The Good Luck Coin ." Born from the author's desire to share the rich tapestry of his life with his grandchildren, this sweeping narrative unveils the struggles, triumphs, and unexpected twists that shaped his extraordinary life.Jerry W. Dean's life story is as diverse as it is compelling. Raised on a farm in the rural South, Dean left high school at the age of 16, obtaining his GED before enlisting in the U.S. Army at 17. He served in Berlin, Germany, participated in the defection of a Russian Colonel, and later faced the hardships of the Vietnam War. Following his military service, Dean embarked on a 22 1/2-year career in federal law enforcement, capping his professional journey by delving into the world of antique furniture restoration upon retirement in 1998."Promise Of The Good Luck Coin" spans the challenging eras of the Great Depression through the Vietnam War. Readers will be captivated by the forbidden love affair between a soldier's wife and a captive POW, a child's journey of self-discovery, and the thread that ties these intricate stories together—the enigmatic 1785 coin that symbolizes hope, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit.Highlighted Moments in the Book: From John the horse walking and with his head behind the school bus to the antics of PFC Gomez during guard duty at Spandau Prison, Dean weaves a tapestry of unforgettable moments. The narrative touches on humorous episodes like using sausage grease to hold hair in place, shooting rabbits from the hood of a car, and the unforgettable proposal of marriage in the first grade. Through these anecdotes, Dean paints a vivid picture of his life, showcasing resilience, humor, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.Jerry W. Dean penned "Promise Of The Good Luck Coin" with a heartfelt intention—to offer his grandchildren a glimpse into the challenging but humorous aspects of his upbringing. Living on a farm without modern amenities, Dean's story illuminates the power of humor in overcoming life's obstacles and celebrates the enduring human spirit."Promise Of The Good Luck Coin" is more than a memoir; it's a testament to the resilience of the human soul and the power of humor in the face of adversity. Readers of all backgrounds will find inspiration and laughter in the pages of this remarkable book.You can also watch his book video here: https://youtu.be/l0dGPmTp24o

Jerry W. Dean on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford