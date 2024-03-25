Tampa Bay Times Names Spirion a Winner of the Tampa Bay Area Top Workplaces 2024 Award
It truly highlights the importance of our extraordinary, mission-driven culture.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spirion LLC has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Energage and the Tampa Bay Times. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.
— Christopher Hudson, VP , People & Corporate Operations, Spirion
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
“We are so thrilled to receive the 2024 Top Workplace award by Energage and the Tampa Bay Times. It truly highlights the importance of our extraordinary, mission-driven culture,” said Christopher Hudson, Vice President of People and Corporate Operations at Spirion. “At the heart of that mission, to eradicate the pain of data breaches, lies a shared dedication to impactful work over mere activity. This recognition reinforces our pledge to cultivate an environment that fosters support and collaboration, empowering every employee to thrive!”
“The real victims of enterprise data breaches are always the people. That was the genesis of Spirion; to protect people from identity theft by enabling companies to find and protect sensitive data.” Todd Feinman, Spirion Co-Founder
In addition to this award, Spirion has been recognized as a major player in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software 2023 Vendor Assessment” and recently secured a US Patent for ground-breaking identity association technology.
ABOUT SPIRION
The exponential growth of data brings enormous opportunity to organizations, but it also brings increased exposure to security, privacy, and compliance risks. The personal and sensitive data that fuels an organization’s growth can also be exploited by cybercriminals as part of a data beach. Cyberattacks are becoming more frequent, complex, and costly. The average cost of a data breach in the U.S. is a staggering $9.44 million — soaring to $49 million per incident when one to ten million records of data were exfiltrated. Spirion addresses these challenges with our sensitive data governance framework — a comprehensive foundation for data security and privacy programs. Data discovery, classification, understanding, and control form the foundational capabilities of data governance. Powered by sophisticated data science, Spirion’s AnyFind™ algorithms have been trained on billions of sensitive data records with benchmarked accuracy of 98.5%. accuracy Spirion’s automated data discovery tools enable you to search everywhere, including within Windows, Mac OS X, or Linux; across structured or unstructured data; and on-prem, cloud, and endpoint-based storage, applications, systems, and websites.
