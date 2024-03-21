State of Missouri to hold Spring Hiring Event April 4 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The State of Missouri is holding a hiring event in Jefferson City on April 4, 2024 from 11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Convention Center and will feature 20 state employers looking for candidates to start or further their career in public service. Throughout the hiring event, there will be on-site interviews, representatives to discuss and explain state benefits, and resume support. If you know of anyone looking to make a difference every day in serving our Missouri citizens and customers, please have them check out the hiring event on April 4.

“The State of Missouri is excited to offer our third annual spring statewide hiring event! It’s an opportunity for Mid-Missouri job seekers to engage with recruiters and find their next career opportunity with the State of Missouri,” said Dawn Sweazea, Director of Talent Acquisition, Office of Administration. “While there, visitors can learn more about the full array of benefits available with state employment and receive resume support. There will even be on-site interviews. Join us on April 4 and consider a career with the State of Missouri where you can make a difference in your community every day.”

Thursday, April 4, 2024

State of Missouri Hiring Event

When: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Where: Capitol Plaza Hotel and Convention Center

415 W McCarty St., Jefferson City, MO 65101

You can register for the hiring event at https://events.mocareers.mo.gov/, but walk-ins are welcome as well. For those unable to attend, there is also a list of upcoming virtual hiring events that are open for registration. You may also visit our centralized application portal at mocareers.mo.gov.