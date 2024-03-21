Carper, Capito Secure Key Nuclear Energy Extension in Funding Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman and Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, released the following statement on the inclusion of an extension of the Price-Anderson Act in the package of six fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills.

“For more than six decades, the Price-Anderson Act has provided the necessary certainty to enable the expansion of carbon-free nuclear energy, which now provides about 20 percent of America’s electricity and nearly half of America’s clean energy. The extension of the Price-Anderson Act in the minibus sends a clear message that we are committed to the advancement of this safe and reliable power source, but this is only the first step.

“We must send bipartisan legislation to boost the development and deployment of new nuclear technologies to the President’s desk this year, and we are united in our commitment to doing so.”

The full six-bill appropriations text can be found here, with the Price-Anderson Act extension language found on page 1007.

BACKGROUND ON PRICE-ANDERSON ACT:

Price-Anderson, which is currently set to expire on December 31, 2025, provides needed stability and predictability to deploy reliable, emissions-free advanced nuclear reactors here in the United States. Additionally, PAA is necessary to deploy new nuclear technologies because PAA’s federal backstop helps advanced reactors to secure insurance in the private marketplace.

Carper and Capito’s ADVANCE Act includes language to extend the Price-Anderson Act.

For more on the Senate-passed ADVANCE Act, click here.

