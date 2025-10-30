EPW Committee Advances Nominations, Resolutions, and Bipartisan Legislation at Business Meeting

To watch Chairman Capito’s opening statement, click here or the image above.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, led a business meeting where the EPW Committee favorably reported pending nominations, and approved committee resolutions and bipartisan legislation.

Nominees favorably reported by the EPW Committee:

Jeffrey Hall to be an Assistant Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency by a vote of 10-9

Ho Nieh to be a Member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission by a vote of 13-6

Douglas Troutman to be Assistant Administrator for Toxic Substances of the Environmental Protection Agency by a vote of 10-9

Mitch Graves to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority by a vote of 10-9

Jeff Hagood to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority by a vote of 10-9

Randall Jones to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority by a vote of 10-9

Arthur Graham to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority by a vote of 10-9

Legislation approved by the EPW Committee:

S.2082 – Nuclear REFUEL Act of 2025 by a vote of 16-3

S.2235 – Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2025 by voice vote

S.2741 – Legacy Mine Cleanup Act of 2025 by voice vote

S.3022 – Save Our Seas 2.0 Marine Debris Infrastructure Programs Reauthorization Act by voice vote

S.2110 – REUSE Act of 2025 by voice vote

S.2878 – Great Lakes Fishery Research Reauthorization Act by voice vote

S.287 – Marcella LeBeau Recognition Act by voice vote

S.2319 – a bill to designate the Federal building located at 300 West Congress Street in Tucson, Arizona, as the "Raul M. Grijalva Federal Building" by voice vote

Committee Resolutions to approve prospectuses from the General Services Administration approved by the EPW Committee:

A prospectus providing for the repair and alteration project for the Ronald Reagan Building Complex for the full replacement of the fire alarm system and completion of targeted fire protection and life safety repairs/upgrades by voice vote

A prospectus providing for the repair and alteration project for the Ronald Reagan Federal Office Building for the repair of the existing curtain wall systems and skylight over the atrium by a vote of 10-9

A prospectus providing for the repair and alteration project for the Ronald Reagan Federal Office Building to serve as a new consolidated Headquarters for the U.S. Department of Justice - Federal Bureau of Investigation by a vote of 10-9

Below is the opening statement of Chairman Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) as delivered.

“I want to thank my colleagues for attending today’s business meeting to vote on seven nominations, three committee resolutions, and eight pieces of legislation.

“First, we will consider the nominations pending before the Committee of Jeffrey Hall and Doug Troutman to be assistant administrators at the Environmental Protection Agency; Ho Neih to be a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and four nominees to the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors, which will return the board to a working quorum. Each of these nominees is well qualified and I urge my colleagues to support their nominations.

“We will also consider three committee resolutions related to the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., and eight pieces of legislation. The three committee resolutions approve prospectuses from the General Services Administration for repairs and alterations at the Ronald Reagan Building. Two of these prospectuses address important repairs immediately needed at the building. The final prospectus is the GSA’s proposed plan to replace the current FBI Headquarters at the J. Edgar Hoover Building with a renovated space at the Ronald Reagan Building.

“This approach addresses the needs and mission of the FBI and utilizes an existing federal building with a reasonable investment and renovation, instead of significant expense and time waiting for new construction. I believe the GSA’s plan is a responsible and efficient way to address this year’s long problem.

“Finally, the bills we will consider today are largely bipartisan measures drafted by a variety of members of the committee…I want to thank all our members for their work on these bills, and I am proud that this Committee can continue its bipartisan work on passing legislation.”

