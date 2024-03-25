Middlegate Securities announces the formation and launch of Middlegate Global Credit
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middlegate Securities is excited to announce the formation and launch of Middlegate Global Credit. The firm's expansion into credit is a natural step as Middlegate looks to grow its footprint in Fixed Income markets following the successful launch of the Municipal Bond Sales and Trading business in 2015. Led by Denji Yiu, the team of experienced professionals will engage in Investment Banking, Institutional Sales and Trading as well as other financial services with corporate and institutional clients across credit markets globally. "I am thrilled to have Denji and his team onboard at Middlegate as we expand our firm's capabilities, broaden our product offering and enhance our ability to deliver meaningful value to our institutional clients.”, said Albert Sutton, the head of Middlegate. “The members of Denji’s team come to us with multi-year track records of success, identifying and sourcing differentiated investment opportunities across the credit spectrum.”
Denji Yiu joins Middlegate Securities as Head of Middlegate Global Credit, leading the firm's expansion into Leveraged Finance. Prior to Middlegate, Denji spent 3 years at Imperial Capital in New York and West Palm Beach, Florida where he was Head of US Fixed Income Sales, while also overseeing Leveraged Loans and serving as a member of the firm's Sales & Trading Executive Management Committee. Prior to Imperial, Denji spent 13 years with GMP Securities LLC in New York where he held a variety of senior leadership roles within the firm's Fixed Income Division including Co-Head of High Yield leading High Yield & Distressed Sales, Debt Capital Markets and Co-Head of Fixed Income for GMP Securities Europe LLP. At GMP, he also served on the firm’s US Executive Committee. Previously, Denji worked in the Special Situations Group at Goldman Sachs International in London. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.
Alvaro Gonzalez joins Middlegate Global Credit from Brean Capital where he spearheaded the firm's Global Emerging Markets Fixed Income effort in New York. Prior to Brean, Alvaro led Latin American Credit Trading at UBS Securities, focusing on High Yield and Distressed debt. Previously, Alvaro also spent more than a decade at GMP Securities LLC, where he co-ran Debt Capital Markets and also led the Emerging Markets franchise, serving as Head of Emerging Markets Research. He holds an MBA in Investment Management from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada and is a CFA Charterholder.
Ben Brogadir has been a research analyst focused on High Yield and Distressed Credit, identifying investment opportunities across the capital structure, for more than 15 years. Ben began his career at Citigroup as an investment banker in the firm's North America Power coverage group. Subsequently, he has worked as a sell side research analyst, including Co-Leading High Yield and Distressed Research at GMP Securities LLC in New York and serving as the Head of Capital Structure Research at Odeon Capital Group. Most recently, Ben was a Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at White Maple Capital, a multi-strategy credit hedge fund based in New York. He is a graduate of Yale University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.
Karl Mayr has over 26 years of experience trading credit, spending almost a decade at Merrill Lynch trading a wide variety of products including Investment Grade Credit, Japanese Bank Capital, Credit Default Swaps, Asset Swaps, Repackaged Securities and High Yield and Distressed Credit for the firm globally in their New York, Tokyo and London offices. Subsequent to his time at Merrill, Karl held a Proprietary Credit Trading role at RBC Capital Markets in New York, as well as trading High Yield and Distressed Credit at GMP Securities LLC in New York for over 8 years. Most recently, he was the Head of High Yield Credit Trading at InspereX LLC from inception. He is a CFA Charterholder.
Ignacio Martin-Duarte joins Middlegate Global Credit from Brean Capital where he was a Managing Director on the Global Emerging Markets Fixed Income team. He has nearly 30 years of experience in Global Fixed Income Sales and Trading, almost 20 of which were spent at GMP Securities LLC in Dallas, Texas where he served as Co-Head of Emerging Market Sales while also leading the firm's Dallas office. Consistently the firm's highest producing Fixed Income salesperson, he has an extensive network of institutional client relationships in the United States, Europe and all across Latin America. At GMP, Ignacio also served on the firm's US Executive Committee.
Ian Tweedley joins Middlegate Global Credit with almost 40 years of Fixed Income experience across Emerging and Frontier markets, having sold and traded loans, bonds and credit derivatives for a variety of institutions in London and New York including Oppenheimer & Co, where he served as the Global Head of Emerging Market Sales and Exotix USA Inc, where he held the post of Chief Executive Officer for 10 years. Ian is a graduate of Georgetown University School of Foreign Service majoring in Development Economics.
Max Valera joins Middlegate Global Credit from Canaccord Genuity, where he was most recently a Managing Director in the Emerging Markets division working as an origination coverage banker in Latin America. Prior to Canaccord, Mr. Valera was a senior member of the Latin American debt capital markets team at Nomura Securities International where he focused on cross border sovereign transactions and regional high yield corporate private placements. Previously, Max spent more than a decade in debt capital markets at Santander Investment Securities where he led close to a hundred corporate and sovereign deals. Max has a graduate degree in law from Boston University and attended McGill University in Montreal as special undergraduate student.
Nabil Islam joins Middlegate Global Credit from Nomura, where he was focused on Asia Credit Sales. He has over six years of experience in Fixed Income Sales and Trading working with clients globally across various regions and sectors. He joined Nomura in 2020, after starting his career at Citigroup, working in both Los Angeles and New York, where he specialized in Investment Grade and then Emerging Markets Sales. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Wesleyan University and a Master of Science in Management and Business Analytics from New Jersey Institute of Technology.
https://www.middlegate.com/
Middlegate Global Credit
Denji Yiu joins Middlegate Securities as Head of Middlegate Global Credit, leading the firm's expansion into Leveraged Finance. Prior to Middlegate, Denji spent 3 years at Imperial Capital in New York and West Palm Beach, Florida where he was Head of US Fixed Income Sales, while also overseeing Leveraged Loans and serving as a member of the firm's Sales & Trading Executive Management Committee. Prior to Imperial, Denji spent 13 years with GMP Securities LLC in New York where he held a variety of senior leadership roles within the firm's Fixed Income Division including Co-Head of High Yield leading High Yield & Distressed Sales, Debt Capital Markets and Co-Head of Fixed Income for GMP Securities Europe LLP. At GMP, he also served on the firm’s US Executive Committee. Previously, Denji worked in the Special Situations Group at Goldman Sachs International in London. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.
Alvaro Gonzalez joins Middlegate Global Credit from Brean Capital where he spearheaded the firm's Global Emerging Markets Fixed Income effort in New York. Prior to Brean, Alvaro led Latin American Credit Trading at UBS Securities, focusing on High Yield and Distressed debt. Previously, Alvaro also spent more than a decade at GMP Securities LLC, where he co-ran Debt Capital Markets and also led the Emerging Markets franchise, serving as Head of Emerging Markets Research. He holds an MBA in Investment Management from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada and is a CFA Charterholder.
Ben Brogadir has been a research analyst focused on High Yield and Distressed Credit, identifying investment opportunities across the capital structure, for more than 15 years. Ben began his career at Citigroup as an investment banker in the firm's North America Power coverage group. Subsequently, he has worked as a sell side research analyst, including Co-Leading High Yield and Distressed Research at GMP Securities LLC in New York and serving as the Head of Capital Structure Research at Odeon Capital Group. Most recently, Ben was a Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at White Maple Capital, a multi-strategy credit hedge fund based in New York. He is a graduate of Yale University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.
Karl Mayr has over 26 years of experience trading credit, spending almost a decade at Merrill Lynch trading a wide variety of products including Investment Grade Credit, Japanese Bank Capital, Credit Default Swaps, Asset Swaps, Repackaged Securities and High Yield and Distressed Credit for the firm globally in their New York, Tokyo and London offices. Subsequent to his time at Merrill, Karl held a Proprietary Credit Trading role at RBC Capital Markets in New York, as well as trading High Yield and Distressed Credit at GMP Securities LLC in New York for over 8 years. Most recently, he was the Head of High Yield Credit Trading at InspereX LLC from inception. He is a CFA Charterholder.
Ignacio Martin-Duarte joins Middlegate Global Credit from Brean Capital where he was a Managing Director on the Global Emerging Markets Fixed Income team. He has nearly 30 years of experience in Global Fixed Income Sales and Trading, almost 20 of which were spent at GMP Securities LLC in Dallas, Texas where he served as Co-Head of Emerging Market Sales while also leading the firm's Dallas office. Consistently the firm's highest producing Fixed Income salesperson, he has an extensive network of institutional client relationships in the United States, Europe and all across Latin America. At GMP, Ignacio also served on the firm's US Executive Committee.
Ian Tweedley joins Middlegate Global Credit with almost 40 years of Fixed Income experience across Emerging and Frontier markets, having sold and traded loans, bonds and credit derivatives for a variety of institutions in London and New York including Oppenheimer & Co, where he served as the Global Head of Emerging Market Sales and Exotix USA Inc, where he held the post of Chief Executive Officer for 10 years. Ian is a graduate of Georgetown University School of Foreign Service majoring in Development Economics.
Max Valera joins Middlegate Global Credit from Canaccord Genuity, where he was most recently a Managing Director in the Emerging Markets division working as an origination coverage banker in Latin America. Prior to Canaccord, Mr. Valera was a senior member of the Latin American debt capital markets team at Nomura Securities International where he focused on cross border sovereign transactions and regional high yield corporate private placements. Previously, Max spent more than a decade in debt capital markets at Santander Investment Securities where he led close to a hundred corporate and sovereign deals. Max has a graduate degree in law from Boston University and attended McGill University in Montreal as special undergraduate student.
Nabil Islam joins Middlegate Global Credit from Nomura, where he was focused on Asia Credit Sales. He has over six years of experience in Fixed Income Sales and Trading working with clients globally across various regions and sectors. He joined Nomura in 2020, after starting his career at Citigroup, working in both Los Angeles and New York, where he specialized in Investment Grade and then Emerging Markets Sales. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Wesleyan University and a Master of Science in Management and Business Analytics from New Jersey Institute of Technology.
https://www.middlegate.com/
Middlegate Global Credit
Middlegate Securities
email us here