CANADA, March 21 - From Infrastructure Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2024/03/funding-coming-for-protection-against-debris-flow-risks-in-lillooet-lake-estates.html

Residents in Lillooet Lake Estates and their homes will be better protected from dangerous landslides after a combined investment of over $7.7 million from the federal and provincial governments and the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District.

This was announced by MP Patrick Weiler, Minister Bowinn Ma, and the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) Board Chair, Jen Ford.

Lillooet Lake Estates — a community in the SLRD’s Electoral Area C with more than 430 residents — has been impacted by a number of major debris flow events on Catiline Creek, which originate from Twin Goat Mountain. This risks the safety of residents and blocking off the primary access road for the community, as well as several First Nations communities. Based on a preliminary design completed by Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd. in 2016, which is currently being updated through a detailed design process, the project will excavate and create a larger creek channel capable of funneling up to 100,000 cubic metres of debris down the channel, through the community and into Lillooet Lake. Some of the excavated material will be used to construct training berms along a portion of the channel.

Quotes:

“Extreme weather, including heavy rainfall events are becoming more common, increasing the risk of significant landslides and floods. We need our communities to be resilient to a rapidly changing climate. That’s why we’re working with our provincial and municipal partners to protect Lillooet Lake Estates from these risks so that it can remain a safe place to live and raise a family. The Government of Canada will continue to work with all orders of government to take proactive measures that will protect residents from natural disasters across British Columbia.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities

“B.C.’s diverse and mountainous terrain means that many people and communities face the threat of landslides and floods. That’s why the Province of B.C. is joining forces with the federal government and the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District to take protective measures against these risks and ensure the long-term resilience of people, property and critical transportation routes.”

The Honourable Bowinn Ma, British Columbia Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness

“The Catiline Creek debris flow mitigation project is important work that will reduce the debris flow risk for the Lillooet Lake Estates community. We are grateful to the provincial and federal governments for their generous contributions to this project, ensuring the work can move forward with reduced financial burden on the community.”

Jen Ford, Squamish-Lillooet Regional District Board Chair

“The community of Lillooet Lake Estates has experienced significant debris flow activity in the past, and this project is necessary to reduce risk to the community. We appreciate the commitment of the community, and of our provincial and federal government partners in ensuring this important project can proceed.”

Russell Mack, Squamish-Lillooet Regional District Electoral Area C Director

Quick Facts:

The federal government is investing $3,107,749 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing $2,589,532 and the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District is contributing $2,072,091. Any cost overruns will be covered by the municipality.

This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

To date, 101 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia, with a total federal contribution of more than $474.3 million and a total provincial contribution of over $313.9 million.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

Associated links:

Investing in Canada: Canada’s Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html