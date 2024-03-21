IoT Professional Services Market Massive Growth opportunity Ahead | IBM, Capgemini, Cognizant
A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with IoT Professional Services Market Study Forecast till 2030.
HTF Market Intelligence recently released a survey document on IoT Professional Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size.
The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the IoT Professional Services market.
Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are Accenture (Ireland), AT&T (United States), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), IBM Corporation (United States), Capgemini (France), Cognizant (United States), Happiest Minds (India), Infosys Limited (India), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), Wipro Limited (India), Genpact (United States), Vodafone (United Kingdom), LUXOFT (Switzerland), Atos SE (France), Prodapt Solutions (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the global IoT Professional Services market is valued at USD 104370 million in 2023 and estimated to reach a revenue of USD 162570 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030.
Definition:
IoT (Internet of Things) Professional Services refer to specialized consulting, implementation, and support services offered by companies or professionals to assist organizations in planning, deploying, managing, and optimizing IoT solutions. These services encompass a range of activities aimed at helping clients leverage IoT technologies effectively to achieve their business objectives.
Market Trends:
AI and machine learning technologies are being integrated into IoT solutions to enable advanced analytics, predictive maintenance, and autonomous decision-making. IoT Professional Services providers are developing expertise in AI/ML algorithms tailored for IoT applications and assisting clients in harnessing the power of AI to extract insights from IoT data.
Market Drivers:
The IoT landscape is constantly evolving, with advancements in hardware, connectivity protocols, software platforms, and analytics technologies. Keeping up with these rapid changes and selecting the right technologies for specific use cases can be challenging for organizations. IoT Professional Services providers offer expertise in evaluating emerging technologies and implementing solutions that align with clients' business objectives.
Market Opportunities:
IoT technologies are increasingly being adopted across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, agriculture, smart cities, and retail. This widespread adoption creates a vast market for IoT Professional Services providers to offer consulting, implementation, and support services tailored to the specific needs of each industry vertical.
Key Players in This Report Include: Accenture (Ireland), AT&T (United States), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), IBM Corporation (United States), Capgemini (France), Cognizant (United States), Happiest Minds (India), Infosys Limited (India), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), Wipro Limited (India), Genpact (United States), Vodafone (United Kingdom), LUXOFT (Switzerland), Atos SE (France), Prodapt Solutions (United States)
The Global IoT Professional Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
IoT Professional Services Market is Segmented by Global IoT Professional Services Market Breakdown by Application (Intelligent Manufacturing, Intelligent Transportation And Logistics, Intelligent Medical, Smart Retail, Intelligent Energy) by Type (Consulting, Infrastructure, System Designing & Integration, Support & Maintenance) by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises) by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global IoT Professional Services market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
