BFYW Premium Coffee Sales Outpace Skincare 11 to 1

About

Columbus, Ohio-based Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTCM: BFYW) is a publicly traded company targeting six categories within the rapidly growing $1.5T wellness industry, including appearance, fitness, health, mindfulness, nutrition, and sleep. BFYW looks to leverage its crown jewel, the Premium Coffee brand, Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection (SJCCC), currently sold in 35 select Ohio Kroger stores, Amazon, and other retailers. We are positioning SJCCC as BFYW's North Star, as we believe we could bring expansion into hundreds of doors in 2024, more than 1,000 doors by 2026, and nearly four times that within five years. SJCCC is projected to break even by the 20th month of funding and remain profitable for the foreseeable future.