Meridian Space Command Strategically Partners with Space Engine Systems to Elevate UK Space Launch

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian Space Command (Meridian), headquartered at Space Park Leicester, has announced a strategic service partnership with Space Engine Systems, the hypersonic engine and space plane innovators with operations based at Spaceport Cornwall, UK. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in supporting UK space technology in achieving Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL~6) through technology demonstration missions in the UK.

Meridian, an emerging Mission service, specializes in propelling UK space offering services and knowledge transfer in Mission Management and Operations. The partnership with Space Engine Systems will leverage their global leadership in hypersonic engines (DASS GNX) and their Hello-series planes. Hello-1 is being planned to be launched from the UK to suborbital and release 550 kgs to LEO.

As part of the agreement, Meridian will extend its support to Space Engine Systems of realizing horizontal launch capabilities from Spaceport Cornwall. In turn, Space Engine Systems will assist Meridian Space Command in offering low-cost access to orbit for UK space.

Dr. Sam Richards, Director of the Meridian Space Command, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's potential to transform the UK space sector: "By joining forces with Space Engine Systems, we are unlocking new opportunities in the UK to thrive and contribute to the UK's position as a space industry leader."

Pradeep Dass, President and CTO of Space Engine Systems, also shared his optimism: "This partnership embodies our commitment to lowering the barriers for space access. Together with Meridian, we are setting a new standard for cost-effective space missions." We are the lowest cost trucking company to anywhere in space including the Lunar missions, says Pradeep Dass.

For more information about Meridian Space Command and Space Engine Systems, please see:

Meridian Space Command

meridianspacecommand.com

Space Engine Systems

spaceenginesystems.com

info@spaceenginesystems.com

