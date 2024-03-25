Iron Sheepdog Raises $10M in Series B Funding from Strategic Partners
The funding, led by SJF Ventures, will fuel the company’s expansion of its technology platform, broker network and innovations in the short haul industry.
By giving brokers a technology platform that incentivizes haulers, helps reduce administrative burden and alleviates cash flow challenges, they can provide better service and grow their business.”WILLIAMSBURG, VA., UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iron Sheepdog, a comprehensive trucking technology solution for brokers and contractors, today announced the completion of a $10 million round of Series B financing led by SJF Ventures with participation from Grand Ventures, Supply Chain Ventures, and other strategic partners in the construction industry.
— Mike Van Sickel, CEO, Iron Sheepdog
Iron Sheepdog is a technology platform designed to help short haul trucking brokers manage their business with tools that dispatch fleets of owned and independent haulers for construction, material and road building projects of any size. With GPS tracking, real time analytics tools, digital ticketing, automated invoicing, and robust reporting, Iron Sheepdog brings transparency and reliability to a traditionally disparate industry. It also helps to create efficiency in dump truck hauling with an aim to maximize truck utilization across projects and regions.
The capital infusion will be used to accelerate growth in new markets and leverage tools like AI to develop innovations designed to make the short haul industry safer and more efficient.
“At its core, Iron Sheepdog is a tool that helps the broker as a small business owner,” explains Mike Van Sickel, CEO of Iron Sheepdog. “By giving brokers a technology platform that incentivizes haulers, helps reduce administrative burden and alleviates cash flow challenges, we’ve enabled them to provide better service to contractors and grow their business. Iron Sheepdog brokers, many of whom are also minority business owners, are able to provide a premier service and dramatically increase their growth potential.”
Van Sickel, along with co-founders Jake Liebler and Will Lawrence, who serve as Iron Sheepdog’s President and CTO, respectively, have long recognized that the current material supply chain is challenged by several market forces, including labor shortages, rising material costs and safety concerns. Iron Sheepdog eases these strains with early pay options for haulers and streamlined communication tools that help promote safe practices. The company aims to further address these challenges with new product development.
“We were immediately impressed by Iron Sheepdog’s unique approach and solution,” explains Jackie Lipkin, principal at SJF Ventures. “They go beyond providing technology for brokers. They have created a broker network that enriches the industry through innovations — many of which are ideas that come directly from the diverse small business owners they serve — and leverages technology to improve trucking operations.”
In 2023, the launch of Dirt Hound, a virtual material exchange, created an online marketplace for the movement of material. Dirt Hound allows contractors the ability to acquire and/or unload material. It also allows brokers to maximize a truck’s efficiency with backhauls and fewer deadhead miles. The cumulative impact of these supply chain improvements leads to better cost control, positive environmental impacts and more efficient operations.
“The Iron Sheepdog broker network and our product offerings promote a more streamlined approach for contractors and brokers from the bid phase through project completion,” adds Van Sickel. “Our brokers have expanded access to resources and a greater ability to flex with the demands of a project, while contractors benefit from transparency and dependability.”
Iron Sheepdog is on a mission to make hauling simple and smart. Our technology promotes transparency, efficiency, and data-driven decision making, to ensure trucking operations run smoothly. Our software platform and app helps brokers and contractors manage dump truck hauling with services like dispatch, GPS tracking, real-time communication, load counts, digital tickets, reports, hauler payment and invoicing. For more information, visit www.ironsheepdog.com.
Founded in 1999, SJF Ventures invests in high-growth companies creating a healthier, smarter, and cleaner future. SJF’s mission is to catalyze the development of highly successful businesses that drive lasting, positive changes. For more information, visit www.sjfventures.com.
Grand Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in B2B SaaS early stage companies building the future of Supply Chain, Fintech, DevOps, and Digital Health, in the USA and Canada. It prides itself on supporting great entrepreneurs from inception through rapid growth to maturity. For more information, visit www.grandvcp.com.
