triLift By Lumenis Receives Medical Device License from Health Canada, Launches in Canada

triLift, facial muscle stimulation technology, addresses key signs of facial aging using Dynamic Muscle Stimulation tech (DMSt™), for a naturally lifted look.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumenis Be, Ltd., a global leader in developing and commercializing energy-based solutions for the Aesthetic and Vision markets, is proud to announce that the Facial Muscle Stimulation treatment that has taken over the U.S. is now coming to Canada. triLift, the groundbreaking Dynamic Muscle Stimulation technology (DMSt™), has received a Medical Device License (MDL) from Health Canada.

Our muscles play a crucial role in defining facial structure, and as we age, we lose facial muscle mass, leading to sagging jawlines, droopy cheekbones, the appearance of mouth folds and baggy lower eyelids. triLift is a game-changing advancement in the facial aesthetics market with its novel Dynamic Muscle Stimulation (DMSt™) technology complemented by RF and RF microneedling. By specifically targeting the facial muscles, triLift effectively treats structure, contour, and texture, resulting in a naturally lifted look, reduced wrinkles and a tighter, smoother jawline. It also allows for each patient to receive targeted and customized treatments.

Finally, practitioners in Canada can go beyond the skin, to address a key cause of facial aging—the muscles. With triLift, addressing the facial muscles is possible without invasive surgical methods. triLift’s Dynamic Muscle Stimulation technology (DMSt™) activates and tones facial muscles by stimulating muscle contractions that mimic physiological muscle function, but at a high frequency and intensity. This dynamic approach results in visible and natural-looking results from the first treatment.

“This is an exciting moment and ultimate game changer for those who are seeking a non-invasive way to address the facial muscle,” stated Dr. James Chelnis of Manhattan Face and Eye. “For patients who want to avoid injectables and surgery, triLift’s facial muscle stimulation technology is a major breakthrough for the Canadian market. triLift by Lumenis is a unique device, allowing providers to target a patient's specific need with a quick, comfortable treatment option. Patients will love that the results are visible and noticeable”. (4)

triLift also targets the epidermal and dermal layers through the sequential use of two synergistic technologies with DMSt:

- TriPollar® RF employs third-generation technology, reaching significant depths, with a high safety profile - ideal for the face. Regenerating collagen, (2) increasing dermal thickness by 50%2, and reducing wrinkles by 30%3.

- triFX™ Radiofrequency Microneedling, with its ultrathin needles, increases smoothness by 80%3, and triples hyaluronic acid production (3). This combination offers significant results without downtime or numbing.

Patients and physicians across Canada now have a safe, approachable, non-invasive, 20-30 minute in-office treatment option that is designed to specifically address the facial muscles and deliver a face lift-like effect. Celebrities such as Alyssa Milano, Jennie Garth, Colton Underwood, Kerri Walsh, Teddi Mellencamp, and Teresa Guidice, all expressed their enthusiasm regarding their resulted natural lifted look. (4)

The official Canada launch event will take place on March 28, 2024, in Toronto. This is another important milestone for Lumenis as triLift continues its global expansion as an exciting new option for facial muscle stimulation, and addressing facial muscles, skin and volume, all in one treatment.

Lumenis, the inventors of gold standard Aesthetics technologies such as Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), CO2 and fractional lasers, disrupted the aesthetic industry once again with the innovative facial muscle stimulation device, triLift. triLift's multilayer approach allows muscle, skin, and volume to be reached in one treatment, through its Dynamic Muscle Stimulation (DMSTTM) technology. triLift is safe for all skin types and tones, can be complementary alongside other aesthetic treatments, is easy to perform, making it a great addition to any practice or medical spa.

“The clearance of triLift by Health Canada is a significant moment in the Canadian facial aesthetics market,” said Lumenis Vice President & Regional President, Americas, Brad Oliver. “triLift facial muscle stimulation allows patients to finally address a key root cause of facial aging, muscle atrophy. Patients can now regain their youthful and toned appearance through a natural, non-invasive, energy-based solution. Lumenis looks forward to partnering with Canadian providers to bring their practices this groundbreaking treatment and provide patients with a new and natural way to address facial aging without surgery”.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the medical aesthetic market and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radiofrequency (RF). Excelling a new category in facial aesthetics, Lumenis is evolving the beauty market through patient focused products that treat and solve providers' biggest problems. Lumenis is the leader in minimally invasive facial aesthetics products, and with a portfolio of globally renowned products that range from skin care to body treatments.

For more than 50 years, Lumenis’ ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and set technological and clinical gold-standards, revolutionizing existing treatment methods, and creating solutions for previously untreatable conditions. Lumenis is a portfolio company of Baring Private Equity Asia.

About triLift

Lumenis energy-based treatments are not suitable for everyone and do carry some risks. triLift treatment is not suitable for patients with pacemakers, defibrillators, or any implanted electronic devices, as well as metal implants in the treatment area. Risks may include damage to natural skin texture, skin redness, swelling, bruising, itching and change of pigmentation. Be sure to consult with your treatment provider before choosing this treatment.